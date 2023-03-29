Four people getting 'pounded by waves' rescued at Canterbury beach

Michael Griffiths, centre, thanked Spencer Park Surf Lifeguards Jordan Balk, left, Jack King, Gina Ferris and Mike Inwood for rescuing his mother and others on February 26th.

Four people getting “pounded by waves” at a Canterbury beach were rescued by surf lifesavers, despite a crew member and a rescue boat getting caught in fishing wire.

A family fishing 670m north of the Spencer Park Life Saving Club on February 26, out of view from lifeguards, got into trouble when two boys went for a swim.

The boys were immediately caught in a hole feeding a rip. They lost their footing and started to panic as they were dragged out to sea, yelling for help.

A family member and a woman walking down the beach both went into the water to try and help the boys, but both got into trouble themselves. The boys’ grandfather drove down the beach to get help.

Surf lifeguards launched an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) and a rescue board and found the four people and a surfer clinging to the surfer’s surfboard, getting “pounded by waves”.

Rough surf conditions meant it took lifeguards three attempts to get the woman and one of the boys into the rescue boat. The second boy was picked up on the rescue board and taken to shore.

As the boat headed back to shore with the patients onboard, the fishing line the family had been using got caught around the driver’s arm and in the boat’s propeller.

“The IRB driver and crewman decided to continue, as there were still people in the water who needed their assistance,” the club said.

The fourth patient was found 500m offshore after being dragged out in the rip.

“Thankfully he had realised he was getting pulled out to sea in the rip and relaxed to conserve his energy until the IRB returned to help him.”

Lifeguards pulled him into the boat and on the way back picked up the exhausted surfer.

Every patient has since contacted the club to thank the lifeguards, and the rescue was recognised nationally as the third place BP Rescue of the Month for February.

“The Spencer Park surf lifeguards saved a number of lives that day, and it’s great to hear that the patients have all returned to the club to thank them,” Surf Life Saving national manager Andy Kent said.

“This rescue showcases incredible teamwork and quick decision-making in a high pressure situation.”

The club encourages swimmers to choose a lifeguard-patrolled beach, swim between the flags, be with a mate, and wear shoes with grip and a life jacket when fishing on rocks.