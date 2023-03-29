Woman who told employer to stop deducting ACC, PAYE levies has 'frivolous' ERA claim dismissed

Katerina Rophia said she didn’t consent to wage deductions for ACC and PAYE levies, and union fees. The union fees were stopped but Te Wānanga o Aotearoa said the others had to continue (file photo).

A woman who tried to stop her employer deducting ACC and PAYE levies from her pay went to the Employment Relations Authority in a bid to get the money.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa employee Katerina Raukura Rophia billed the tertiary provider and launched proceedings to get payment - but a ruling from the authority says she had “no prospect of success”.

Ropiha – who had declared herself a “native sovereign living woman, practitioner of Customary Law” – went to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) in July 2022, seeking an order for Te Wānanga o Aotearoa to pay her invoices, according to a March ruling.

Te Wānanga succesfully applied for her application to be dismissed, stating “that the claim is frivolous and the Authority has no jurisdiction to hear it and determine it”.

Ropiha had initially written to Te Wānanga in July 2021 “instructing it to stop deducting PAYE, ACC earner levies and union fees from her wages immediately”.

While Te Wānanga agreed to cancel the union fee deduction, she was told the PAYE and ACC levies would continue.

Ropiha also informed Te Wānanga of her status as a “native sovereign living woman, practitioner of Customary Law” and issued invoices “for sums calculated using the fee schedule” and a cease-and-desist notice.

“It is understood Ms Ropiha issued the notices and invoices because TWoA did not follow her instruction to stop deducting PAYE and ACC earner levies from her wages.”

The ERA said there were two issues to resolve; whether she could withdraw consent for the deduction of PAYE and ACC levies, and whether the ERA could enforce her invoices.

The ERA was clear on both issues.

Claiming a self-declared withdrawal of consent to the deductions had “no prospect of success”, the authority said.

“The high threshold that it is a frivolous claim is met.”

123RF “There is no legal basis for the withdrawal of consent to these deductions,” an Employment Relations Authority ruling said (file photo).

The ERA also said it “does not have jurisdiction to enforce the invoices in Ms Ropiha’s favour”.

“There is no legal basis for the withdrawal of consent to these deductions. . . The jurisdiction Ms Ropiha relies on to issue the notices arises from her personal capacity as a ‘native sovereign living woman, practitioner of Customary Law’. This capacity does not fall within the jurisdiction the Authority is authorised to exercise.”

The ERA also reserved a decision on costs, and urged both parties to “resolve any issue of costs between themselves”.