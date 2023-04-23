Kiwi Sikhs fear they are stuck in exile as rising Hindu nationalism grips India

Manurewa resident Simran Kaur is afraid for her Sikh family back home in India.

Rising Hindu nationalism in India is spilling over to Aotearoa, with some Kiwi Sikhs fearing they are now stuck in exile unable to return home.

"Probably if I go back to India, I would not be able to go, or I could be jailed,” says Manurewa resident Simran Kaur.

Kaur, 21, who does not want her face shown for fear of being recognised by Hindu nationalists, is among a growing number of Sikhs who fear they are becoming marginalised by the Hindu-centric rhetoric and policies of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

A particular flashpoint is support for Sikh activist Amritpal Singh, who made international headlines in March when he escaped Indian police custody in a dramatic car chase. An earlier tense incident in February saw hundreds of Singh’s supporters storm a police station to secure the release of one of his aides.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stuff journalist Anuja Nadkarni and visual journalist Abigail Dougherty travelled to India in 2019 to investigate the opportunities for New Zealand businesses in the massive market.

Singh advocates for a sovereign Sikh state in the northern subcontinent; it’s illegal to call for secession from India, and he has been labelled a terrorist by supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), although many Sikhs view him as standing up against an oppressive government.

He faces criminal charges of spreading disharmony, attempted murder, attacking police officials and creating obstruction in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Support for Singh comes at a heavy cost says Auckland-based Simran Kaur, who fears the long reach of the Indian government.

"My concerns would be that people would leak my information to the embassy or blacklist me,” she says.

"For us, openly talking about it... [When] we did protest a lot of comments under our posts came in: 'We’re going to put them in jail when they come back’."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Simran Kaur is afraid if she returns to India she will be detained by authorities.

Simran Kaur points to an incident in 2021 where members of Aotearoa’s Sikh community were locally targeted with death threats for supporting farmers in India who were critical of the Modi government.

“There have been people in New Zealand who have been blacklisted for talking about Khalistan,” she says, referring to the separatist name for the Sikh homeland, which encompasses much of the state of Punjab.

"We're really concerned about our family and our people back there.”

Stuff has spoken to a number of Sikhs in Aotearoa who have similar concerns. Many did not want to speak on the record for fear of being targeted.

Sarabjeet Kaur​, spokesperson for Sikh advocacy group Waris Panjab De New Zealand – no relation to Simran Kaur – says it’s common for non-Hindu Indians to be afraid of challenging the Indian government.

Waris Panjab De NZ/Supplied Auckland Sikhs organised a protest at Aotea Square to show support for activist Amritpal Singh.

“People do have that fear that if we speak about this, if we talk about any kind of human rights violation in Punjab, we can be targeted as well,” says Sarabjeet Kaur.

“There is so much hatred under the name of religion at the moment. I believe it's not only to the Sikh community, it goes much wider than that, the minorities are being targeted."

One instance of this religious hatred, says Sarabjeet Kaur, was an arson attack on a mosque in March during the Hindu festival of Rama Navami​.

Here in Aotearoa, an attempt to kill Punjabi radio host Harnek Singh in Auckland in December 2020 was found to be motivated by religious extremism, and one of his attackers was jailed for five years and three months.

Supplied Punjabi radio host Harnek Singh was stabbed multiple times in Auckland in December 2020.

Professor Mohan Dutta of Massey University has written about a strain of Hindu nationalism called Hindutva, and says while it is being used to create a sense of pride in India, it is also leading to prejudice.

"The accelerated rise of the BJP, anchored in the strongman politics of Narendra Modi, has emboldened the extremist fringe of Hindutva in violence directed at minority communities,” Dutta says.

He says the BJP’s National Register for Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act specifically disenfranchised Muslims.

"Over the last several years, we have seen violence targeting Muslims in the form of lynchings under allegations of eating or trading in beef, violence targeting mosques."

Dutta, who himself is Hindu, is no stranger to the dark side of Hindu nationalism; he was flooded with hate mail following the publication of his research and accused of Hinduphobia by the Hindu Council of New Zealand​.

Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has overseen a rise in Hindu nationalism.

He says the rise of Amritpal Singh needs to be understood in the broader climate of Hindutva nationalism.

"The rise of Hindutva hate targeting Punjabi communities, and specifically targeting Sikhs, was pronounced amidst the farmer protests,” he says.

"Given the strong protests and leadership against the farm bills emerging from Punjab, the Hindutva disinformation and hate networks targeted Sikhs viciously, building a climate of anxiety and fear."

When the Modi government passed controversial farming legislation in 2020 there was a massive backlash from Sikh farmers in Punjab, who feared it would damage their economic wellbeing.

Sikhs in Aotearoa who supported the farming protests were targeted locally; a 36-year-old Auckland man was charged with threatening to kill and causing harm, and Sikhs were called “Khalistani terrorists” on the Indians in New Zealand​ Facebook page.

“For their dissent, they [Punjabi protesters] were targeted by Hindutva groups here in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Dutta says.

"Part of the threat experienced by Indian minorities, including Indian Sikhs, is the threat of being surveilled, being marked for dissenting against the Hindutva regime in power and being either targeted in India if they are Indian citizens or being denied entry into India if they have taken up citizenship abroad."

The Indian High Commission did not respond to requests for comment.

Dr Andrea Malji​, a professor of international studies at Hawaiʻi Pacific University​, and author of Religious Nationalism in Contemporary South Asia​, says there are clear reasons for why Sikhs do not feel safe as a religious minority.

“The BJP has not been able to win over Sikhs and many see BJP policies as evidence that the party wants to solidify India as a Hindu nation. Many Sikhs also resent the BJP’s attempt to label Sikhs as an extension or under the umbrella of Hinduism,” she says.

"Amritpal Singh was able to exploit this frustration and anger and repeat calls for a separate Sikh state and Sikh orthodoxy."

Malji says even those who do not support Singh still feel that Sikhs face widespread discrimination as a religious minority.

"Anecdotally, I have seen a large uptick in the use of ‘Khalistani’ as a slur used towards Sikhs who oppose the BJP or BJP policies."

Amritpal Singh, meanwhile, remains on the run – he recently released two videos on social media criticising authorities for arresting his supporters, and calling for Sikhs to rally together.

A close aide who helped him evade authorities was captured earlier this month, and last Wednesday ‘wanted’ posters bearing Singh’s face went up at the Batala railway station in Gurdaspur. His wife was detained on Thursday evening as she tried to leave India for the UK.

Half a world away in Tāmaki Makaurau, Simran Kaur is anxiously waiting and afraid of what’s happening to her community.

"I have not gone away from my phone this whole week just to see what update there is,” she says.

"We just want the whole world to raise its voice and speak up for Sikhs."