Construction on second Auckland harbour crossing to begin in 2029

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says it's time to "convert the long-awaited dream of a second harbour crossing into reality".

Construction on a second Auckland harbour crossing will begin in 2029 – 11 years earlier than expected, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Hipkins announced the new timeframe on Thursday morning.

“It’s time to convert the long awaited dream of a second harbour crossing into a reality,” he said.

The second harbour crossing would make the lives of Aucklanders easier and would build resilience into the city’s transport system, he said.

Floods had highlighted the interconnectedness of the country’s infrastructure and the vulnerabilities of having so many services running through old bridges, Hipkins said.

He wouldn’t be drawn on whether the harbour crossing would be a tunnel or bridge, but said tunnels would play a much bigger part in Auckland’s future.

In December 2022, Transport Minister Michael Wood had said a decision on the preferred option was expected to be made by mid-2023, with work anticipated to start “in the latter part of this decade.”

While tunnels had in the past appeared favoured options, a report in late March to Auckland Transport’s board noted: “Tunnels also are known to be significantly more expensive to build and maintain.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be joined by a second harbour crossing this decade. (File photo)

“Depending on the modes contained, (tunnels) may involve significant more complexity relating to safety and operations.

“Tunnels are also known to involve significant volumes of embedded carbon.”

The Auckland Transport report said the option of a bridge was being “revisited”.

“Bridge crossing options are expected to be significantly cheaper than tunnel options, both in capital and operating costs, but obviously involve a visual and environmental impact upon the harbour,” it said.

The existing Auckland Harbour Bridge turns 64 in May 2023.