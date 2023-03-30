Government unveils five options for second Auckland harbour crossing

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says it's time to "convert the long-awaited dream of a second harbour crossing into reality".

The Government has unveiled five scenarios for an additional crossing over Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.

All would carry light rail from the city centre to the North Shore and beyond.

Construction on the harbour crossing will begin in 2029 – 11 years earlier than expected, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

The five options include separate road and light rail tunnels, separate and new bridges, and combinations of a tunnel and a new bridge alongside the existing harbour bridge.

All accommodate walking and cycling somewhere in either the new constructions or the existing bridge.

Waka Kotahi is calling the five “scenarios” rather than options, because elements of each can be mixed and matched.

While no costings have been revealed, Waka Kotahi expects the priciest to be the one with two tunnels, one for road and one for light rail.

The cheapest is the construction of a bridge adjacent to the existing Harbour Bridge, which would carry light rail and accommodate walking and cycling.

“We want an unclogged, connected, and futureproofed transport network so Aucklanders can get to work on time, and don’t need to wake up earlier just to get their kids to school - it’s vital that we have a harbour crossing that works for the city,” Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be joined by a second harbour crossing this decade. (File photo)

Public feedback will be sought before a final design is chosen in June.

Hipkins said the second harbour crossing would make the lives of Aucklanders easier and would build resilience into the city’s transport system.

Floods had highlighted the interconnectedness of the country’s infrastructure and the vulnerabilities of having so many services running through old bridges, Hipkins said.

In December 2022, Wood had said a decision on the preferred option was expected to be made by mid-2023, with work anticipated to start “in the latter part of this decade.”

While tunnels had in the past appeared favoured options, a report in late March to Auckland Transport’s board noted: “Tunnels also are known to be significantly more expensive to build and maintain.

“Depending on the modes contained, (tunnels) may involve significant more complexity relating to safety and operations.

“Tunnels are also known to involve significant volumes of embedded carbon.”

The Auckland Transport report said the option of a bridge was being “revisited”.

“Bridge crossing options are expected to be significantly cheaper than tunnel options, both in capital and operating costs, but obviously involve a visual and environmental impact upon the harbour,” it said.

The existing Auckland Harbour Bridge turns 64 in May 2023.

The five scenarios

Scenario 1: A new light rail tunnel across the harbour, through Devonport and Takapuna, with a road tunnel to the east of the existing harbour bridge.

Scenario 2: A new bridge next to the existing bridge for light rail, walking, cycling and three general traffic lanes.

Scenario 3: A new light rail tunnel to the west, curving through Northcote Point before hitting Takapuna, alongside a new road, walking and cycling bridge between Westhaven and Sulphur Beach.

Scenario 4: A new light rail, walking and cycling bridge, with a road tunnel between the central motorway junction and Akoranga Drive.

Scenario 5: A new bridge for light rail, walking and cycling and a road tunnel between the central motorway junction and Akoranga Drive.