Chance to buy yourself a gondola as Queenstown history goes up for sale

Queenstown's Skyline gondola is undergoing a $200 million redevelopment over five years. (File photo)

Skyline Queenstown is offering the public the opportunity to buy their own gondola and a little piece of Queenstown history.

The four-seat gondolas that have carried millions of visitors up Bob’s Peak for a world-famous view of Queenstown for 36 years are being replaced.

Skyline Queenstown has purchased 36 new 10-seat Doppelmayr gondolas from Austria, which will triple capacity at the popular tourist attraction – from 1000 visitors an hour to 3000.

General manager Wayne Rose said it was the completion of the first stage of a $200 million five-year redevelopment project that would renew every part of the property.

The business will close for 10 weeks while the gondola transition is under way, beginning after the school holidays.

Rose said it was the quietest time of year for the company and many staff were taking the opportunity to take overseas holidays.

There was plenty of work at the Queenstown site for those who wanted it, he said.

“People are our single most important commodity at the moment.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Hundreds of people visited Skyline Gondola in Queenstown on its first day open since lockdown on Saturday (video published May 2020).

Ziptrek Ecotours owner Trent Yeo said his business on Bob’s Peak was also forced to shut while the gondola was closed.

“It’s not ideal, but there’s no ideal time to close a business.”

It was happening during the quietest time of year and many staff would take holidays and visit family.

“We’re taking the chance to do some maintenance and have a bit of a rest. Like everyone, we’ve been under crewed for a while,” he said.

Robyn Edie Ziptrek Ecotours Queenstown executive director Trent Yeo says the closure of the Skyline gondaols is inconvenient but will have a positive outcome.

One third of the new gondola cabins would be able to carry mountain bikes to the popular trails on the hill, and they featured “flush loading” systems, which were more accessible for wheelchairs or strollers.

The redevelopment project was originally announced in 2016, when it was expected to cost $60m.

Rose said it was expected to take about five years and would future-proof the business for 50 years.

“This is the single biggest investment by Skyline in the history of the company.”

Stuff The world-famous view from the top of the Skyline gondola in Queenstown.

In 2016, Skyline bosses said more than half of the people who visited Queenstown went on the gondola. It projected there would be 1.51 million visitors in 2031. There were no updated figures available.

By 2019, the company considered scaling back the project as the total cost grew to "north of $150m”.

Rose said it was later decided to proceed with the complete redevelopment.

During the 10-week break from April 22, existing cabins, gondolas and cable ways would be removed and replaced, and bottom terminals would be upgraded.

Supplied/Stuff An artist's impression of the redeveloped Skyline gondola complex, in Queenstown.

The facility was expected to reopen by July 1 at the latest.

Construction of the new top terminal would begin while the gondola replacement was under way, and would take 18 months to complete, he said.

Once it was finished, the old top terminal would be destroyed and replaced with another building, which would eventually be joined to the new terminal.

Construction was already under way on a 400-space car park, due to be completed in about a year.

The first of the gondolas that will be auctioned is available on Trade Me. Bidding had passed $3000 by Thursday afternoon.

It was not clear exactly how many of the 36 gondolas would be sold by auction, but Rose was keen to maximise the sale price as all proceeds would go to local charities.

Three gondolas were expected to reach premium prices – the 2011 Rugby World Cup gondola, stargazing and the LUMA light festival.

Stuff Mountain bikers seeking access to Bob’s Peak have become a large part of Skyline Queenstown’s customer base.

The gondolas were installed in 1987, replacing the original, colourful bubble gondolas that operated since the facility was built in 1967.

By the numbers:

Redevelopment cost: $200m+

Number of gondolas: 36 10-seat gondolas will replace 36 four-seat gondolas

Number of passengers: From up to 1000 an hour to a possible 3000 an hour

Wait time: From up to 40 minutes at the busiest times, to dramatically less