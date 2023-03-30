1900 Corrections staff who work in the community to strike

Community corrections staff will work off the job in April after rejecting Corrections’ latest offer. (file photo)

Up to 1900 Corrections staff who work in the community will go on strike next month after the Public Service Association (PSA) rejected the Department of Corrections latest pay offer.

The workers will walk away from their roles from 2-4pm on April 13, 20, and 27, after rejecting Corrections’ latest offer for a new staff pay rate.

Community Corrections are among the lowest paid public servants, with the majority female workforce earning as low as $46,000. The roles included bail administrators, community work supervisors and probation officers.

PSA lead organiser for community Corrections Josephine O’Connor said members had been “insulted” by Corrections' latest offer, which ignored the “realities of today,” including the rising cost of living.

"We have members relying on food parcels, living off multiple credit cards and needing secondary employment, via night shifts at supermarkets. It’s devastating for people who should be respected public service workers.”

Department of Corrections deputy chief executive people and capability Richard Waggott said Corrections’ staff did a challenging job that involved working with some of the most vulnerable and complex people in our communities.

“We have always valued our Community Corrections staff for the hard work they do on a daily basis, and their contribution to keeping the public and our communities safe.”

Public safety was the department’s top priority and there were business continuity plans in place across the country to make sure operations would continue safely during industrial action.

“We are continuing discussions with the PSA and it therefore wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further on the bargaining process or outcomes at this time.”

O’Connor said the people who were going on strike had been performing “invisible work, who wouldn’t be featured in Corrections’ advertisements “chatting at BBQs” but managed 75% of people under Corrections care.

“There are 31,000 sentences and orders being managed by PSA members at Community Corrections on any day of the week and this includes approximately 7,000 people on Electronic Monitoring.

“This is a vital, 24/7 operation and the pay is appalling.”

The union said the members knew the Department of Corrections could not recruit new staff on current pay rates, and, with burnout rampant, many were considering their options for other career paths.

“Staff who have been with the Department for more than 20 years, managing the most intensive risk that Corrections has responsibility for, are being offered a wage cut when adjusted for inflation,” O’Connor said.