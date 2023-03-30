Police lay assault charge on woman who threw juice over Posie Parker

Trans activist Eli Rubashkyn is unapologetic after throwing tomato juice on Posie Parker over the weekend.

The person who tipped tomato juice over anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull – also known as Posie Parker – has been charged with common assault.

A police spokesperson said a person has been summoned to appear in the Auckland District Court.

“As the matter is before the Court no further comment will be made at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, Eli Rubashkyn told Stuff’s Newsable podcast she was ready to face the consequences.

Police contacted Rubashkyn on Wednesday telling her she was likely to be charged and a warrant for her arrest would soon be issued.

Speaking to Newsable from Australia, where she fled after receiving threats, Rubashkyn said she admits assault and doesn’t regret it.

“I did assault her and I will do it again,” she said. “And if I need to be 10 years in prison I’m happy to be 10 years in prison,” Rubashkyn told Newsable.

Rubashkyn flew to Australia this week, and on Thursday posted a picture on social media with a caption that said she was on her way to New York.

When asked whether she thought her behaviour set a dangerous precedent, Rubashkyn’s response was she considered the dangerous precedent to be people spreading “hate”.

Rubashkyn, a refugee originally from Colombia, said she has been getting death threats since the incident, while others have been calling for her to be deported.

Chris McKeen/STUFF Anti-trans activist Posie Parker had to be escorted out of Albert Park after she was meant to speak at a rally.

Rubashkyn shared a message from police on Twitter on Wednesday, where police said: “This matter needs to be dealt with soon to remain low key. If we don’t get any traction, police may have no option but to issue a warrant for your arrest.”

Police confirmed on Wednesday they were looking through footage from social media as well as scouring CCTV from nearby shops and businesses.

Thousands gathered at the Albert Park rotunda on Saturday to protest British activist Keen-Minshull’s Let Women Speak event.

LAWRENCE SMITH Trans and intersex activist Eli Rubashkyn has left the country.

About 150-200 people turned out in support of Keen-Minshull, but they were drowned out by close to 2000 people rallying in support of trans rights.

Keen-Minshull abandoned the rally and left the country soon after. She did not appear at her planned speaking engagement in Wellington the next day.

Ryan Anderson Pro-trans supporters drown out Posie Parker at Albert Park.

She said at the time she was “frightened”, and later said she would file a complaint over the police’s handling of security at the venue.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has confirmed it has received a number of complaints regarding the rally, which it is investigating.