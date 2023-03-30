Hamilton road closed while police investigate crash involving car and person

Part of a Hamilton East road is closed after a person was hit by a vehicle and critically injured.

The crash happened on Wairere Dr about 8pm on Wednesday, and police were investigating on Thursday.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the crash on Wednesday.

“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Waikato hospital in a critical condition.”

On Thursday, Hamilton City Council said the section of road between Old Farm Rd and Clyde St will be closed between 11.30am to 2.30pm, so Waikato police can investigate the incident.

People are recommended to detour either down Galloway Street, or Ruakura Road and Knighton Road.