Bittersweet farewell as famous Christchurch earthquake memorial is dismantled

The 185 Empty Chairs art installation has been a fixture of Christchurch for more than a decade. Now it is gone, its chairs taken by people across the city.

More than 11 years after they were created as a mute symbol of the gaping hole left behind by those lost in the February 2011 earthquake, Christchurch’s famous white chairs are now gone.

The 185 Empty Chairs art installation first appeared on the eve of the first anniversary of the tragedy, one chair, painted in the same uniform colour, to represent each life that was snatched away.

Peter Majendie, the artist behind the piece, said it was always meant only to be a temporary installation.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff John Fielding makes his selection was among 70-odd people who took chairs from Christchurch’s famous 185 Empty Chairs, an art installation that lived long beyond the earthquake.

But it unintentionally became its own memorial place for those seeking to remember, a place of refection for people who perhaps preferred it to the official site, on the Avon River.

“It was more about those that survived. The ones that dealt with grief,” Majendie said. The chairs didn’t represent the individuals personally, but rather their absence.

After a decade and more of being one of Christchurch’s more visible reminders of the earthquakes, the Empty Chairs are now gone after Majendie announced the artwork would be taken down.

He said for some people the chairs reminded them so strongly of a person that he couldn’t just dump them at landfill.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Artist Peter Majendie said by members of the public taking the chairs, the installation would live on, spread out across the city.

Instead, on Saturday chairs were taken away by members of the public, with more than 70 people turning up to the site of the former St Luke’s Anglican Church on Manchester St, the installation’s home for the last two years, for a ceremony to mark its demise.

Around a dozen chairs remained unclaimed after the farewell, but Majendie expected the remainder to be taken on Sunday.

Although several people said they were disappointed that the chairs had never found a permanent home, some felt better when, in a speech, Majendie said: “By taking away a chair, the installation lives on.”

One woman, who lost a relative in the earthquake, said the interactive and grassroots nature of the installation had been meaningful to her.

She had participated in painting the chairs – Majendie said they’d been repainted about 20 times over the years – and couldn’t think of another place where the public was so involved.

“Do you know any other installation that is tended to, day after day? In storms, in rain?” asked the woman, a friend of Majendie’s.

She and her whānau had been going to the Empty Chairs to reflect on their loss, rather than the official memorial, which was erected in 2017.

She hadn’t planned on taking a chair, but changed her mind during the ceremony.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Chairs are farewelled from St Luke's Anglican Church site on the corner of Kilmore and Manchester streets. Members of the public reserve their chair.

Helen Wright also took a chair. Her brother was Owen Wright, a 40-year-old father of two who died in an aftershock after driving a car load of people to safety.

She said she would miss how the Empty Chairs had become a place for people to connect, not just survivors of the quake but people who had suffered hardship in other ways.

She chose a broken timber chair to take home. Her brother had been a joiner so it reminded her of him, “but I’ll have to fix it myself”, she said.

Majendie created the artwork in 2012, first installing it at the Oxford Terrace Baptist Church site, before it spent eight years at the former St Paul’s Church site on Madras St.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Dorothy Raxworthy was considering putting a chair in her garden, at Majendie’s suggestion.

St Luke’s – on the corner of Manchester and Kilmore St – became its third location in 2021. However, the two-year lease ended in March and the Church Anglican Trustees put the land up for sale.

Although he didn’t intend for it to become a memorial, Majendie said he understood why it took on that meaning, as it took six years for the official memorial to be agreed upon, built and unveiled.

“People needed something now,” he said of that initial period after the quakes.

Majendie said he hoped the artwork could be reflected through 185 white seats being scattered among the stands at the new stadium being built in Christchurch.