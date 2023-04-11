'It's just getting worse': Manawatū mayor is one of many who share concerns for town's recent criminal behaviour

Feilding has been victim to several criminal events over the past few months. This has contributed to residents feeling unsafe in their community. (File photo)

A recent spate of crime in a Manawatū town is fuelling feelings of vulnerability in a community that has been campaigning for more police presence.

In recent months Feilding has seen incidents involving drunk drivers, car chases, firearms and school lockdowns and only five arrests have been made by police in relation to the activity.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys said the number of incidents happening in the town once known as Friendly Feilding was “scary”.

Worboys sat down with Manchester House social services manager Robyn Duncan and told Stuff they had regular catchups on these issues.

READ MORE:

* Feilding police numbers 'not good enough', says mayor

* Police data reveals Feilding response times fail to meet target

* Feilding residents take concerns about lack of police to politicians



“The community is scared and that concerns me,” Duncan said.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Robyn Duncan started a petition to get more police officers assigned to Feilding in 2018 but has seen no results from her efforts in the past four years. (File photo)

Duncan had protested the lack of police since 2018 but had seen no response.

She said they recently held another protest but felt it was a waste of time.

“Honestly, we hit our heads against a brick wall.”

A 2016 police restructure saw Feilding’s police force go from 32 to seven.

Policing in Feilding was now supervised from Palmerston North under the Project Balance restructure.

Submissions from the consultation on Project Balance warned the move could make a gutted police force worse.

Data from police shows victimisations have risen in the Central District, from 28,945 in January 2022 to 33,223 in January 2023.

From May 2022 to January 2023 there were 1618 victimisations in Feilding, and in this year alone, there had alerady been 140 victimisations.

“It’s just getting worse,” Worboys said.

The centralisation model for police was not working locally.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Manawatū District mayor Helen Worboys says the community wants to reclaim their status of one of the safest communities in New Zealand. (File photo)

“The community knows how good it was when we had three youth aid officers, the CIB and the number of grassroots policemen.”

We were held up as one of the safest communities in New Zealand, Worboys said.

The town wanted this back.

Worboys and Duncan said Feilding was second priority for police who often responded to Palmerston North’s priority 1 events first.

And, they said many of the offenders involved in recent events were not locals.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Youthline Central North Island chief executive Shane Casey says criminal activity is being perpetrated by offenders from out of town. (File photo)

Shane Casey, a former Manawatū district councillor and chief executive of Youthline Central North Island, had lived in Feilding all his life.

He said many offenders were just “passing through” or saw Feilding as a “soft spot”.

“It’s not the residents of this town firing up because we kind of all know each other.”

He said they “absolutely” needed more officers, but the town was dealing with a statistical game of crime and how the police saw that playing out.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Feilding community turned out in numbers to express their frustration at the lack of police numbers, leaving many people feeling unsafe in 2021. Ross Grantham was the Area prevention manager at the time and is seen with previous area commander Inspector Clifford Brown. (File photo)

Casey said police did an amazing job but were bound by policy, and the conversation was bigger than talking to the local area commander.

It must start at a policy level in central government.

“If the police can’t get extra numbers, we need to look at what we can do lawfully within our community. And if that’s about empowering people, that’s what we need to do.”

Casey said without extra staff, the likes of Manchester House, neighbourhood support and community patrol were invaluable.

Manchester House helped support victims of crime but wasn’t supported with enough funding.

SUPPLIED/Stuff A 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested following a vehicle stop in Feilding in February and a firearm was recovered.

A 48-year-old woman who was violently carjacked and thrown out of her vehicle in March was being supported by Duncan while she recovered.

“Nobody [else] is supporting her,” Duncan said.

The woman needed help to cook meals, with transport and to take a shower.

There was no home help available until after she received surgery, which took place two weeks ago.

Duncan said she did this because she cared and wanted to help – this was what Manchester House was about.

Her own partner was assaulted by three teenagers in 2021.

“The bottom line is Feilding needs more support.”

She said local police went out of their way when they could – but it was often on their time off.

Worboys said police also supported the town’s cactus youth development programme, but that was on their own time, too.

David Unwin/Stuff Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham says police have been more visible in Feilding and are patrolling areas of concern after multiple crimes have hit the community. (File photo)

“The community is trying really hard, but if the Government’s not going to back us, it’s sad.”

If left to deal with the situation by themselves, Duncan and Worboys believed more people would be hurt.

“As a council we’re getting legal advice on this and bylaws that we can put in place because every time there’s a boy racer or a crash or whatever, there is a cost to the ratepayers,” Worboys said.

Manawatū area commander Ross Grantham said in a statement police provided 24/7 coverage of Feilding.

He said there had been more visible police activity as they actively sought those responsible for recent crimes committed in the area.

Grantham said police were doing regular patrols at areas of concern.

He suggested the community start support networks within their neighbours.

Worboys and Duncan say the community is more than happy to step up – but there’s a limit to what they can do.