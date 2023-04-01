Anti-trans activist Posie Parker says she will return to New Zealand

Anti-trans activist Posie Parker fled from counter protestors in Auckland on March 25, 2023.

British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who fled the country after having tomato juice dumped on her at an Auckland rally, has said she will return to New Zealand.

A week on from her ill-fated Albert Park rally, Keen-Minshull posted a video to her Twitter account where she spoke about her recent visit and said she “will come back” to New Zealand.

Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, was set to speak last Saturday as part of her Let Women Speak tour, but was drowned out by thousands of counterprotesters.

During the rally a woman doused Keen-Minshull in tomato juice, after which she left the rally.

Soon after she flew out of New Zealand, abandoning her speaking engagement in Wellington that was set for the following day.

Keen-Minshull is a women’s rights campaigner to some and an anti-trans activist to others.

In her Twitter video, Keen-Minshull recounted her version of events.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Posie Parker and her supporters were met with trans-rights protesters at Albert Park.

“We are going to win this war, women,” she said.

“And then I will come back, and I will come back at the invitation of the prime minister who wants to make an all-out apology to everyone.”

On Thursday afternoon, the woman who tipped the juice on Keen-Minshull was charged with common assault.

A police spokesperson said a person has been summoned to appear in the Auckland District Court.

“As the matter is before the Court no further comment will be made at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The woman charged with assault flew to Australia earlier this week after receiving threats to her safety.

Police confirmed on Wednesday they were looking through footage from social media as well as scouring CCTV from nearby shops and businesses.