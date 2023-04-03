Name suppression for man accused of abducting, raping girl in Blenheim

Police were called to an incident at the Blenheim Railway Station, on Sinclair St, on Sunday.

A man accused of abducting and raping a girl in Blenheim has been given interim name suppression.

The 23-year-old appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Monday but due to “considerable difficulties” in finding an interpreter, could not enter pleas.

It is understood the man is in Marlborough on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

He has been charged with abducting and raping a girl under 12, following an incident at the Blenheim Railway Station on Sunday morning. It is believed the victim is primary school-aged.

Police said on Sunday they were called to Sinclair St about 9.50am. One person was located on Market St a short time later and taken into custody.

The victim was receiving support, and police acknowledged the incident was concerning for the community, but it was believed there was no ongoing risk to the community, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Judge David Ruth on Monday granted the 23-year-old interim name suppression, and remanded him in custody to reappear on April 17.