Environment Southland commits to reducing emissions to net-zero by 2050

Environment Southland plans to hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, following in the footsteps of councils like Wellington City and Nelson.

Strategy and policy committee chairperson Lyndal Ludlow said setting an organisational net-zero greenhouse gas target for 2050, as a minimum, was a good starting point for aligning with net-zero targets nationally and internationally.

“The risks and implications of climate change are being felt across New Zealand. It’s important for council to ‘walk the talk’ and commit to reducing its emissions. Many in the community are already doing this,’’ she said.

“Measuring our current emissions is key to building a better picture of where reductions can be made. This work is urgent and under way. Additional interim targets will also be considered along with how these could be best incorporated into a realistic emissions reduction pathway for Environment Southland.”

Setting the target has been welcomed by councillor Robert Guyton, who has twice asked for the regional council to declare a climate emergency.

“It’s a step in the right direction and I wanted to thank the staff who have done a great deal of work. They’ve looked wider than the council and looked at other councils and other organisations, and the real progress is being made at a staff level rather than at a governance level,’’ he said.

“What I want to see is that in collaboration with the wider community we see some significant collaborations in creating extensive wetlands and planting trees, which is critical I believe. I think we are starting to see councillors and the community coming together on that, and although we haven’t seen a spade in the ground yet, I am hopeful that will happen.’’

Some things that may be considered to reach the net-zero target included further reviewing the regional council’s vehicle fleet; improving online meeting technology; increasing renewable energy options and reducing energy consumption for its building and monitoring equipment, and reviewing procurement policies to ensure these align with the net-zero organisational goal by 2050, Ludlow said.

Emissions reduction planning will form a key part of Environment Southland’s next Long-term Plan (2024-34).

Nationally, 42% [33] of councils have net-zero or carbon-neutral targets, ranging from 2025-2050 for their council operations and/or their council area.

Currently, 44% [34] councils are actively monitoring and reporting their emissions. Of those that are not, a number have committed to this in the future or are currently going through the baseline process.

Councillors and staff from Southland’s four councils, with Te Ao Mārama (the environmental arm of Ngāi Tahu ki Murihiku), have formed the Climate Change Inter-agency Group, which held its first meeting in February.

The priority for this group is to develop the Regional Climate Change Strategy. This work will provide key information for the development of each council’s long-term plans, driving Southland’s long-term response to climate change.