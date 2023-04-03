Caroline Bay Rock and Hop raises record $160,000 for Hospice South Canterbury

After a two-year absence, the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop’s return has raised a record $160,000 for Hospice South Canterbury.

The annual event, held from March 16 to 19, returned with a bang after Covid-19 put the brakes on the 2022 event. The 2021 Rock and Hop had raised $130,000 for the charity.

Thousands cruised into Timaru for the four-day weekend, with highlights including Laps at Levels, the Friday night cruise and the Gala Day at the Bay.

On Monday, Hospice South Canterbury events and marketing manager Kim Rogers said this was the fifth year of the event, and with no Covid-19 restrictions the support had been “truly amazing’’.

“South Canterbury turned on a fantastic day on the Saturday, the sun shone, and thousands of people turned out to view the vehicles, sample food from the food stalls and take in the many vendors with sites,’’ Rogers said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Thousands park up at Caroline Bay as part of the Rock and Hop’s Gala Day.

She said feedback received from attendees had been positive with some saying the Rock and Hop was the best such event in the South Island, if not the country.

“That is due to the overall support of the community and in particular our volunteer teams without whom this would not be possible.’’

Backing from the Timaru District Council and Venture Timaru was also crucial, she said.

“Our Laps at Levels on Thursday was a successful addition, and we will run this again next year while also looking for other ways to keep the event fresh.’’

South Canterbury was perfectly set up for the event with its central location in the South Island, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff From left, Rebecca Smith, Luka Lipsham, 8, Greg Hussey and Nico Lipsham, 11, all dressed up for the 2023 Caroline Bay Rock and Hop Gala Day at the Bay.

“And our main venue of Caroline Bay and great support from our sponsors, our rural towns who all get on board, all the car enthusiasts who converge on our town over the four days of the event and to the general public who welcome them all.’’

She thanked everyone who bought tickets to events, that dropped money into donation buckets, or purchased a raffle ticket.

“Your support will allow Hospice to continue the vital services we provide to the families and whānau of the South Canterbury region, free of charge.’’

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said the $160,000 was “fantastic’’.

“Charitable organisations have found this a very difficult fundraising period, with the rolling impact of Covid still being felt and inflationary pressures hitting businesses as well as families,’’ she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Caroline Bay Rock and Hop Friday night cruise through Timaru’s Stafford St.

“The hospice is valued as one of our foundation organisations providing support and care at one of the most vulnerable periods in people’s lives.

She said it was fitting the event has been so successful.

“And the event itself has become a mainstay on the calendar for so many.

“Hats off to the hospice for creating and running this iconic event.”

The four-day event included registrations from throughout the country, with more than 600 from Christchurch and another 14 from Australia.

The Rock and Hop was a massive fundraiser for Hospice South Canterbury which needed to raise more than $900,000 a year to cover the shortfall in operating costs.