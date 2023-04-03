Southland kids 'swim guts out' to raise thousands for I am Hope charity

Brittney Johnston, head coach of the Johnston Waters Swimming School organised a 24-hour swimathon held at the Central Southland Community Pool from 9pm Friday night, fundraising for 'I Am Hope'. Pictured with her from left are Kenzie Helman, 9, of Wairio, Holly Turner, 8 and her brother Jack Turner, 10, both of Opio. All four swam during the fundraiser.

Children have helped raise thousands of dollars for a charity which gives mental health talks in schools – just weeks after three young adults died in the region.

Fundraiser organiser Brittney Johnston said about $10,000 had so far been raised for the I am Hope charity which aims to promote positive change around mental health and offer hope and a voice to young people in schools.

The money was raised through a 24-hour swimathon at the Central Southland Community Pool in Winton, organised by the Johnston Waters Swimming Club of which Johnston is head coach.

Johnston said she supported the I Am Hope foundation doing more counselling in schools, so young people could be supported.

“We wanted to do it because we wanted to make a difference in schools.”

Nearly 60 swimmers, most of them youngsters, took part in the 24-hour swimathon.

Two lanes were open for 24-hours, with the swimmers taking turns to ensure one person was swimming in each of the two lanes for the duration of the fundraiser. In total, 5710 lengths of the 25m pool were swum, totalling 129.25km.

“The kids put their heart and soul into it ... they swam their guts out,” she said.

In recent weeks three young Southland adults had died, one in an accident, one suddenly and one from a medical event, and several whanau had supported the swimathon fundraiser.

Johnston said the fundraiser was organised before the deaths.

She was saddened by the loss of the young Southlanders.

“That’s the only word I can use, it’s very sad.”

