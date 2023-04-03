Southland kids 'swim guts out' to raise thousands for I am Hope charity
Children have helped raise thousands of dollars for a charity which gives mental health talks in schools – just weeks after three young adults died in the region.
Fundraiser organiser Brittney Johnston said about $10,000 had so far been raised for the I am Hope charity which aims to promote positive change around mental health and offer hope and a voice to young people in schools.
The money was raised through a 24-hour swimathon at the Central Southland Community Pool in Winton, organised by the Johnston Waters Swimming Club of which Johnston is head coach.
READ MORE:
* Twenty-four-hour swim for mental health: Waikato teen's fundraising mission
* Winton to host first qualifying swim meet for 10 years
* Ben Larson, a tetraplegic to rugby at 16, continues to support the sport from his wheelchair
Johnston said she supported the I Am Hope foundation doing more counselling in schools, so young people could be supported.
“We wanted to do it because we wanted to make a difference in schools.”
Nearly 60 swimmers, most of them youngsters, took part in the 24-hour swimathon.
Two lanes were open for 24-hours, with the swimmers taking turns to ensure one person was swimming in each of the two lanes for the duration of the fundraiser. In total, 5710 lengths of the 25m pool were swum, totalling 129.25km.
“The kids put their heart and soul into it ... they swam their guts out,” she said.
In recent weeks three young Southland adults had died, one in an accident, one suddenly and one from a medical event, and several whanau had supported the swimathon fundraiser.
Johnston said the fundraiser was organised before the deaths.
She was saddened by the loss of the young Southlanders.
“That’s the only word I can use, it’s very sad.”
-- Where to get help
- 737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.