Royals' email to then-PM Jacinda Ardern reveals thoughts day after terror attack

What the royal siblings, and their respective wives, told then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in an email sent the day after the Christchurch terror attacks can now be revealed.

Ardern is set to make her valedictory speech to Parliament this week, signing off after term of just over five years.

A cache of emails released under an Official Information Act request reveals the correspondence between Ardern and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a joint email sent on March 16, 2019, the day after the attacks, Prince William and Princess Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, emailed Ardern to say their “hearts go out to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the devastating attack in Christchurch”.

“We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people,” the Royal email said.

“No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship.”

They described the attacks as “an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community”.

“It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community and friendship.

“We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone in New Zealand today. Kia Kaha.”

Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a call by the Prime Minister at Government House on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. In her invitation ahead of the visit Ardern promised the Royal couple “an enjoyable and rewarding official programme that will enable the Duke and Duchess to meet New Zealanders in a variety of settings”.

Also included in the emails was Ardern’s invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit New Zealand in 2018, sent to the Royal couple’s private secretary Ed Lane Fox.

“New Zealand would be honoured to welcome Their Royal Highnesses for their first visit to this country as a couple,” Ardern said.

“I know that New Zealanders will provide an enthusiastic welcome for them, and I am confident that we can offer an enjoyable and rewarding official programme that will enable the Duke and Duchess to meet New Zealanders in a variety of settings.”

Ardern’s message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their son Archie was also amongst the emails, with Ardern wishing the couple congratulations.

“This is a very special time, and I wish all the best as you settle into your new family life.”

Ardern also told the Royal couple the New Zealand Government had marked the birth with donations to two charities, child-centred Little Sprouts and Trees for Kiwi Babies.

“We look forward to the day when you and your son visit New Zealand and see these trees flourishing.”

The OIA response, from the Office of the Prime Minister, noted that a number of emails had been withheld, citing privacy and “to maintain the effective conduct of public affairs through the free and frank expression of opinion”.