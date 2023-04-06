Olympian watches as slip-damaged 'forever home' gets knocked down

Viv Haar was saddened but philosophical to see his home demolished after a large slip.

Former Olympic rower Viv Haar could only stand and watch as his “forever home” of 35 years was demolished.

A storm in July 2022 had undermined the Lower Hutt house he and wife Janet loved and blocked the main access road out of Stokes Valley.

“This is a very sad day. We bought the place for the view and I never thought I would be looking down on it being demolished.”

In the months since the slip, the Haars have had to deal with the Hutt City Council, EQC and a range of engineers who had investigated the slip. It has been stressful, they say, but their hearts go out to those in Auckland and Hawke’s Bay affected by flooding and the Cyclone Gabrielle aftermath.

Viv Haar, who represented New Zealand at 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, is grateful for the assistance they received from the council and is annoyed by uninformed social media comments about their situation.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Their house was undermined by a large slip.

“I am lucky to have had the council.”

Given the size of the slip and the need to keep the road open, he said the council had no choice but to red-sticker their house.

Fixing the slip would cost more than $1.5m and he said that sort of money was impossible to justify.

He is in negotiation with their insurance company and although it had been a long process, he was confident of reaching a satisfactory solution.

Neighbours were reluctant to comment but Carol McLeod, who lives next door, said she was looking forward to the slip being fixed.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Viv Haar could only stand and watch as his home of 35 years was demolished.

The night of the slip was frightening and she felt sorry for the Haars, when they had to move out.

A number of slips nearby had negative effect on property values and she said repairing the slips would allow residents to move on with their lives.

The Haars have not given up all hope of one day moving back. The site is still a large one and they remain in love with their view of the river and golf course.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI A worker hoses down the dust.

Given the size of the slip and the potential liability if the slip moved again, Viv Haar expected the council would likely be reluctant to issue a building certificate.

In March, Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said $8m of a $33.4m allocation from the Government’s Better Off Funding would be used to improve the resilience of Eastern Hutt Rd.

“The extreme wet weather we had last year and the impact that has had on our communities, especially Stokes Valley residents, shows that we need to focus on making our city more resilient.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The house was quickly turned into a pile of rubble.

The $8m would provide a critical boost to funding already allocated to stabilise the slips, he said.

Work is expected to begin in May and take between six and eight months per slip site. The shipping containers will be removed and the road fully opened after the repair work is completed.

Some of the remaining Better off Funding will be used to develop a Climate Action Campaign in collaboration with Wellington City Council and to help coordinate studies to prepare for the impact of sea level rising on Petone.