Legal costs of $40,000 awarded to NEMA after WorkSafe Whakaari charges tossed

The Whakaari/White Island eruption as seen from a tourist boat.

National Emergency Management Agency has been awarded $40,000 in legal costs after WorkSafe’s failed attempt to prosecute it in the wake of the Whakaari eruption.

In a written ruling from Judge Evengelos​ Thomas it was also revealed that WorkSafe had been in talks with NEMA since the start of its investigation and “stressed to it that it would not be charged”.

“NEMA at all times cooperated with the investigation. It too did not consider that it was caught by the [Health & Safety] Act,” Judge Thomas said.

Netflix A Netflix documentary about the deadly eruption of Whakaari/White Island was released in mid-December 2022.

“Just days before the 12-month charging period expired, WorkSafe advised NEMA that it had reconsidered its position. That it now considered NEMA was caught by the Act and asking for NEMA’s response.”

Judge Thomas noted that NEMA “never deviated from its position that it was not caught by the Act” and that in the wake of an application to have the charge dismissed, “on May 4, 2022 I dismissed the charge”.

“NEMA now applies for costs. It has incurred significant costs, all of which have been met by its insurer.”

Judge Thomas said WorkSafe accepts that NEMA always held the position it should not have been charged, and that the “complexity and scale of this case ... has resulted in high costs”.

“WorkSafe acknowledges that NEMA is entitled to some costs.”

Judge Thomas said that WorkSafe’s about-turn on charging NEMA was not made “in bad faith” and that the organisation was right to debate internally as to whether NEMA should in fact have been charged.

“There is a high public interest in ensuring those who might be liable were charged. There is a high public interest, too, in ensuring that prosecuting agencies do not become impotent because they fear a costs award,” he said.

“NEMA nevertheless has suffered significant costs ... I grant NEMA’s application, and it awarded costs of $40,000.”

The December 9, 2019, eruption took place while 47 people were on the island, leaving 22 dead and the remaining survivors with severe or critical injuries.

The event also led to WorkSafe filing numerous charges against a total of 13 individuals and organisations.