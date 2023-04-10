'Violated': Incidents of cat shaving leave pet owners worried

The cat was shaved up his groin, his back legs, and his tail.

Incidents in which cats have come home with their undersides shaved have left Tasman pet owners feeling “violated” and “distressed”.

One cat owner, who asked not to be named in fear her cat would be targeted again, discovered to her horror that he had been shaved when he came home on March 24.

He’d been shorn on his groin, up his back legs, and on his tail.

The woman said she felt “violated” by the incident.

READ MORE:

* Sex offender's sentence appeal rejected at High Court

* Child injured after reportedly being hit by car on Nelson road

* Top of south club rugby kicks off this week



Nelson Mail Since the incident, the cat has become skittish and nervous.

“It’s not a nice feeling at all,” she said.

“Someone has deliberately done it and it wasn’t a hack job – they’ve known what they’re doing because he didn’t have any razor burn, and he didn’t have any nicks on him.”

Sadly, the cat that she once knew and loved has gone – replaced by a nervous animal who is standoffish with his owner.

“It’s done something to him,” she said. “He won't actually jump on the bed with me or come up and have a snuggle like he did before.”

The woman filed a report with the police. On social media, local residents responded with sympathy as well as outrage.

“And this is fun because? Doing this to someone else’s pet is pretty disgusting!” wrote one netizen on Facebook.

A spate of more than 80 cat shaving attacks in the UK recently made international headlines, leaving some pet owners too anxious to let their felines out of doors.

Animals Lost and Found in Kent/Handout A cat that was shaved by an unknown person in the county of Kent in England.

The woman’s mother is a caregiver for an elderly woman in Motueka, whose cat also came home shaved last year – up its back legs and through the tail.

“She was incredibly upset, I mean this is how you could knock off an over 80-year-old with stress and distress,” the caregiver said.

“When you go in to see people, that's the last thing you need to hear from them, that they’re so upset they become afraid in their own home.

“Fundamentally, if they had a cat or a dog and someone did that to their animal, how would they feel? To a lot of people and to us, the cats are like our babies.”

The SPCA said it had not received any complaints about the matter and found it “concerning people would be taking such actions”, which would be “distressing” for both the pet and owner.

Scientific officer Alison Vaughan said any potential welfare issues resulting from such acts would likely be mainly related to the shaving process, rather than the impacts of the missing fur.

“The catching, restraint, clipper noises and sensation could be very distressing experiences for a cat,” Vaughan said.

“Potentially, cats could also be hurt by the restraint or clipping process if it is rough. We would recommend that anyone whose cats appear to have been shaved take them to their veterinarian for a once over to check for injury, as cats can be very stoic and may hide their pain.”

A police spokesperson said police had made enquiries into the shaving of the cat and had “been unable to substantiate an offence”.

“The case has been filed pending further lines of enquiry.”