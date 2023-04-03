Cheat sheet: What's going on in the trial of David Benbow?

David Benbow and his legal team leave the Justice Precinct in Christchurch after jurors were unable to reach a verdict in his trial for the murder of his childhood friend Michael McGrath.

The jury in the murder trial of David Benbow said on Monday it had not been able to reach a verdict after deliberating for about 24 hours.

Here is everything you need to know about the trial – and what happens next​.

What’s this trial?

David Benbow, 54, has been on trial in Christchurch accused of murdering his childhood friend, Michael McGrath, in May 2017 after he started a relationship with Benbow’s former partner.

The prosecution relied entirely on circumstantial evidence in the trial. They claim Benbow was driven by jealously and anger.

McGrath’s body and the gun that police alleged was used to kill him have never been found.

Benbow has always firmly denied murdering McGrath.

His lawyer earlier compared the prosecution’s case to a “cheap Easter egg”, saying: “Once you punch through, it’s hollow in the middle and the bits of the shell start crumbling into a pile.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff David Benbow leaves the Christchurch Justice Precinct after a hung jury in his trial.

What’s the outcome?

On Monday afternoon, the jurors announced they could not reach a verdict. This is known as a hung jury.

What is a hung jury?

This happens when jurors disagree whether the defendant should be found guilty or not guilty.

Usually all jurors have to agree on the verdict for it to be delivered.

In this case, the jurors were also given the option of coming to a “majority” verdict, which would mean 11 out of 12 of them could agree.

Monday’s hung jury means this did not happen.

What happens now?

The case could play out a number of ways.

SUPPLIED Benbow is accused of murdering his childhood friend, Michael McGrath, in May 2017. McGrath’s body has never been found.

Benbow is still facing the murder charge.

The Crown must now decide whether they prosecute a second trial.

Also, the defence could apply for the charge to be dropped or stayed.

The next call over date for the case is May 19.

What about the jurors?

The 12 jurors from the trial have now been discharged and will take no further part in the case.

If a new trial takes place, it will do so with a new jury.

Justice Jonathan Eaton, the judge overseeing the trial, told the jurors that he understood the outcome was frustrating given the attention they gave the trial.

What happens to Benbow?

He has been bailed to his father’s address in Dargaville, where he will remain on electronically monitored bail.