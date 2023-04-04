Frustration, uncertainty and more waiting after hung jury in David Benbow murder trial

David Benbow and his legal team leave the Justice Precinct in Christchurch after jurors were unable to reach a verdict in his trial for the murder of his childhood friend Michael McGrath.

A hung jury in the David Benbow murder case has left all concerned bracing for a new trial – though whether one proceeds and when the system can hold it remains uncertain.

After seven weeks of evidence, days of closing addresses and deliberation over four days, a jury on Monday threw in the towel, telling the court it could not reach a verdict.

Benbow, a former Corrections officer, is accused of murdering his childhood friend, Michael McGrath, on May 22, 2017, after he had started a relationship with Benbow’s former partner, Joanna Green.

The Crown’s case relied entirely on circumstantial evidence – McGrath’s body and the gun police alleged was used to kill him have never been found.

No relevant forensic evidence such as blood or DNA was uncovered in the extensive investigation.

Jury deliberations are confidential but it was clear from questions put to Justice Jonathan Eaton on Monday that jurors spent most of the day trying to resolve an impasse.

After being informed they could reach an 11-1 majority verdict, it became evident the split in the jury was more severe.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Benbow leaves Christchurch High Court after jurors were unable to reach a verdict in his murder trial.

Benbow was remanded on bail to an address in Dargaville, where he will be electronically monitored until his lawyers seek new bail conditions. His case will be called in the High Court on May 19.

The charge of murder remains live and the Crown will in all likelihood seek a new trial, although a date in an already over-stretched court calendar has yet to be set.

Defence counsel told Justice Eaton they would likely be making an application seeking a dismissal of the murder charge before May 19.

About 3pm on Monday, Justice Eaton discharged the jury from returning a verdict.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Benbow declined to answer questions as he left the court building.

“We have reached the stage where I think it’s appropriate to discharge you from bringing a verdict in this case, meaning you will be discharged and there will be in all likelihood another trial,” he told jurors.

“I know it will be frustrating to you, given the attention you have given the trial.

“Don’t feel it’s a personal criticism at all, and I'm very conscious each and every one of you have made a significant personal sacrifice on behalf of yourselves and your families, and I thank you on behalf of the community for the effort you have put in.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Justice Jonathan Eaton presided over the seven-week murder trial of David Benbow.

Later he thanked counsel for their hard work.

“It’s been a long and difficult trial and everyone has worked extremely hard to present a complicated case to the jury.

“Everybody will be sharing a sense of frustration that, having put in such an effort, it hasn’t been possible to bring the case to a conclusion today.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Benbow getting a hug from his mother Shirley Benbow as he arrived for his trial at Christchurch High Court last Wednesday, the day the jury retired to consider its verdict.

Benbow left the court on Monday in the company of his legal team, facing an uncertain future. He did not make any comment and will fly to Whangarei on Tuesday.

A long-time friend of Benbow said the result was “frustrating”.

“We’ve known Dave for a long time now, and it’s a bit heart-wrenching when the case hasn’t come to a conclusion yet. Fingers crossed all goes well in the end.

“It’s very hard. I feel sorry for his mum. It’s been a long wait for everybody. Everyone’s tired, stressed and ready for this to be over.”

SUPPLIED Michael Craig McGrath went missing on May 22, 2017 and was never seen again.

McGrath’s father Kevin, who attended the whole trial with his partner, said the lack of a verdict was very disappointing but a retrial meant Benbow “is not a free man yet”.

A hung jury was on the cards on Monday morning when, about 11.30am, the jury returned to the court after indicating they were struggling to reach a unanimous verdict. Justice Eaton told them they had the option of an 11-1 majority verdict.

But in the end, despite tallying about 24 hours of deliberations, they couldn’t reach a majority verdict either.

SUPPLIED A montage of clips from around the Halswell and Tai Tapu areas on May 22, 2017, the day the Crown alleges David Benbow murdered Michael McGrath.

Justice Eaton earlier dealt with a written question from the jury asking for clarification on the meaning of reasonable doubt and how to view the “disparate strands” of the case against the reasonable doubt test.

The judge said the Crown would only have met the beyond reasonable doubt test if “you are sure Mr Benbow is guilty of murder”.

“It is not enough that the Crown persuades you that he is probably guilty or very likely guilty. However, it is virtually impossible to prove anything to an absolute certainty when you are dealing with a reconstruction of past events.”