Te Anau-Manapouri Airport operations to be reviewed

The Te Anau-Manapouri Airport facility and operations will be reviewed amid concerns the Fiordland community is continually propping it up financially.

The airport, located between Te Anau and Manapouri, has been 100% owned by the Southland District Council since 2002 and is regarded as a strategic council asset.

The airport's financial performance, provided by the council, shows a shortfall of between $217,000 and $318,000 for each of the past five years.

Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh said a targeted rate within the Fiordland Community Board area was required to make up the shortfall which enabled the airport to remain open.

Both the council and the board were concerned about the Fiordland community’s ongoing financial commitment to keep the airport operational, McIntosh said.

As such, the council would lead a review of the airport facility and operations. The terms of reference were currently being drawn up, and a steering group was being assembled.

Fiordland-based district councillor Sarah Greaney would chair the group, saying it would look at ways for the airport to become financially viable.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Councillor Sarah Greaney is to chair a group reviewing the airport facility and operations.

The steering group would seek out the thoughts and opinions of airport users, airport experts and others before coming up with ideas on what should be done.

The airport was a gateway to Fiordland, providing connectivity to Milford Sound, and Greaney said its importance to the area was shown during the 2020 Fiordland floods.

It was a strategic asset that provided economic benefits to Fiordland and the whole of Southland, she said.

McIntosh said the airport’s largest funding shortfall in the past five years, of $318,000, was in 2021-22.

There were no large passenger aircraft landings in 2022 which was a direct result of the Covid-19 restrictions, he said.

“Although domestic tourism increased once the restrictions were lifted, activity at Te Anau Airport Manapouri has not returned to previous levels.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Fiordland Jet co-owner Chris Adams is concerned tourists may not get a quality experience if businesses can't attract enough staff. [File video]

Covid-19 restrictions had a significant impact on the Fiordland tourism industry, including the use of the airport.

It was unfortunate the council, as the airport owner, was not eligible for any Government support funding as a result of the Covid downturn, he said.

However, there were further challenges in running the airport.

Given its small size, the airside operations were unlikely to ever become self-supporting from revenue generated from landing fees.

Airports generally relied on non-airside income streams such as leases, renting or hire of terminal space for the likes of retail and food outlets.

“Even at peak times the airside operations are more expensive to run that the non airside operations can support.”

Barry Harcourt Te Anau Airport Manapouri is propped up with ratepayer funds.

Te Anau Airport Manapouri

The airport’s total expenses in 2021-22 were $387,000, whereas income was $68,000 from lease and rental (46k), landing fees; ground handling and parking (18k) and interest (3.5k). The $318,000 shortfall was covered by rates.

In comparison, the airport’s total expenses in 2017-18 (pre-Covid) were $315,000, whereas income was $97,000 from lease and rental (42k), landing fees; ground handling and parking (51k) and interest (3k). The $217,000 shortfall was covered by rates.

Landings at Te Anau Airport Manapouri

Aircraft under 2000kg: 827 in 2017, 853 in 2022

2001kg to 4000kg: 38 in 2017, 28 in 2022

4001kg to 5700kg: six in 2017, none in 2022

5701kg to 10,000kg: four in 2017, 15 in 2022

10001kg to 20,000kg: none in 2017, three in 2022

20,001kg plus: 71 in 2017, none in 2022

Helicopters: 145 in 2017, 642 in 2022

Passengers: 1941 in 2017, 56 in 2022

Aircraft between 4000kg and 10,000kg are generally private jets or RNZAF aircraft. A 20,000kg-plus aircraft would be an ATR72 similar to the regular service into Invercargill.

Information provided by Southland District Council.