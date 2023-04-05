Christchurch politician deletes online profile after 'disrespectful' joke at trans community's expense

Ali Jones has been asked to explain why she found a joke “in good humour” when others found it disrespectful to trans people. (File photo)

An elected representative and former Christchurch city councillor has been criticised for comments “disrespectful” of the transgender community on her public Facebook page.

On Sunday, Christchurch PR expert Ali Jones posted to her Innes community board social media profile “in good humour”, suggesting “walrus” could be selected as a gender on the official Census questionnaire.

It was a follow-up to a post in which she recounted an interaction with an elderly person, who jokingly asked if “giraffe” was an appropriate answer in the gender category.

She wrote: “Best response for census answers today (we sit and help with paper and online submission), when it got to “are you male, female, other?” He asked if he could identify as a giraffe? All in good humour...”

City councillor Sara Templeton considered the posts “disrespectful of our trans community”, considering recent protests and well publicised conversations regarding transgender people.

One protest less than a fortnight ago was held in Christchurch and attended by around 1000 people, including Templeton, who is a proud parent of non-binary children.

Templeton said several members of the community had raised concerns with her about Jones’ post, but she wasn’t aware of any Code of Conduct breach.

“It’s really important that as elected members we respect all the members of our community, especially when we are making comments publicly on these matters,” she said.

Jack Mould Cr Sara Templeton said it was a “disrespectful” comment to make, and it was important for elected representatives to respect all community members.

Cr Andrei Moore said: “I don't see it as good humour to be comparing the trans community to animals.

“It breaks my heart to see the amount of hate and vitriol expressed over the last couple of weeks.”

But he also said he expected Jones didn’t intend to mean harm.

When Jack Mould, a Christchurch Pride committee member who identifies as non-binary, saw the post on Monday they contacted Jones online to ask why she thought it was an appropriate comment.

In response, they were blocked.

“I don’t think it's ever the time or place to make jokes like this. You’re punching down, at the end of the day,” Mould said.

“She’s taking the Mick, helping to promote a joke that those who identify outside the gender binary is someone to laugh at.”

Jones said blocking Mould was an accident, however Mould didn’t believe it was possible, as it required multiple steps to block someone.

“It [blocking people] isn't very democratic, not wanting to hear from, or have to explain herself to, her constitutents.

“She also ran for city council. She’s someone who wants to be quite high up as an elected member ... she should answer those questions.”

Jones edited her Facebook post to explain she was just repeating a joke someone else told her, then deleted the whole profile.

She told Stuff she understood how people could see the “giraffe” comment as demeaning and hurtful, but said she did not intend any harm.

“I stand with and have always stood with the LGBTQIA+ community.”

She did not comment on her own “walrus” remark.