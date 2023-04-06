Woman who set ex's renovated beach house on fire has jail term quashed, reparation slashed

A newly-renovated house at Waitara East Beach was gutted by arson in January 2021, an act that the victim said ruined his life. (File photo)

A woman who set fire to her partner’s home in a drunken rage fuelled by a belief he was cheating on her has won her court appeal, resulting in her jail term being quashed along with a drastic drop in how much she will have to pay her ex in reparation.

Last year, Tania Louise Ngahina Watene, also known by the surname Cresswell, received a three-year, six-month jail term, and was ordered to pay $150,000 in reparation to her then-partner who she had been in a relationship with for about eight years.

She immediately appealed the sentence, and a series of High Court hearings were held between October 2022 and March this year.

Watene’s January 2021 act of arson, which she pleaded guilty to, destroyed the victim’s newly-renovated home.

Through months of hard work fixing up the house, which he got financial help to buy from his father, the man installed a new roof, kitchen, bathroom and carpeting.

123rf The court heard how Tania Watene had downed about a dozen pre-mixed bourbon drinks before she committed the arson. (File photo)

The property had also been repiled, rewired, replumbed and fully insulated. However, the $165,000 house was not insured.

On the day of the crime, Watene had consumed about a dozen pre-mixed bourbon drinks before she accused the victim of cheating on her.

She then hit him around the head with a piece of wood, and while he was on the phone with the 111 operator, Watene set fire to the house starting with the curtains in one of the rooms.

The victim tried in vain to put the fire out, which left him with a significant burn to his arm that required a skin graft.

The fire completely gutted the property, which was eventually bulldozed.

In his March 28 judgment, Justice Andru Isac outlined how Watene’s counsel, Andrew Laurenson argued the imprisonment starting point set by the sentencing judge was too high, and not enough credit was given to his client regarding background factors, remorse and previous good character.

Laurenson submitted the reparation figure was also excessive.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A High Court ruling has seen Tania Watene’s jail term changed to home detention along with a $120,000 reduction in how much she will have to pay the victim. (File photo)

In his ruling, Justice Isac said he had asked for inquiries to be made to see whether a “substantial reparation payment” to the victim could be possible if Watene accessed her Kiwisaver or asked for whānau help.

The ruling said the 58-year-old meatworker had drained her Kiwisaver to put towards $6900 already paid in reparation to the victim since her sentencing in August last year.

It outlined how she had continued to work while on bail awaiting the appeal outcome, and that a jail term would have ended her job along with the hope of further payment.

However, she made a commitment to pay $100 a week until she came of retirement age.

Justice Isac said it was “no exaggeration” for the victim to say Watene had ruined his life by what she did, but the man had previously indicated he preferred to be paid reparation, ahead of the defendant doing time.

In assessing the case, the judge allowed the appeal against the jail term and imposed a 12-month stint of home detention instead, which began on March 30.

He also reduced the reparation owed to $30,000, citing the defendant’s age, current financial position and the impact her ongoing commitment to repay the victim would have on the “quality of her retirement”.