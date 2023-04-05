Take-down application for The Trial podcast adjourned

Murder-accused David Benbow and his legal team leave the Christchurch Justice Precinct on Monday after a hung jury in his trial where he was accused of murder.

A High Court hearing to decide whether the Stuff podcast series The Trial can remain on internet platforms has been adjourned.

Lawyers for murder-accused David Benbow are seeking a take-down order forcing Stuff to remove the three episodes of the podcast already online. Stuff is fighting the application while an interim order prevents it from releasing more of the series.

A hearing was to be held in the High Court on Wednesday, but it was postponed to April 27.

The podcast offers in-depth coverage of Benbow’s recent trial. The Christchurch man is accused of murdering old friend Michael McGrath on May 22, 2017 when he disappeared without trace.

McGrath had started a relationship with Benbow’s ex, Joanna Green, and Benbow, according to the Crown case, was motivated by jealousy and concern about McGrath reaping the benefit of his hard work.

The case finally went to trial in February 2023 and ended with a hung jury on Monday. A date for a retrial has yet to be set but given the courts stretched calendar it’s unlikely to be soon and could be as late as 2025.

SUPPLIED Christchurch builder Michael Craig McGrath went missing on May 22, 2017.

Benbow’s lawyers claim the podcast could prejudice his new trial.

It’s one of the more unusual cases in recent memory – there is no confirmed crime scene, no forensic evidence, no weapon and no body.

In what is believed to be a New Zealand first, The Trial, hosted and produced by Michael Wright, from The Press newsroom in Christchurch, was launched as the trial unfolded.

Stuff aimed to provide a fair and balanced look at a trial running almost two months and featuring more than 130 witnesses.

Press journalists have spent weeks at the High Court and Wright has listened to hundreds of hours of recordings to create an insight into the New Zealand justice system.