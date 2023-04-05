Baseball bat murderer of tourist Karen Aim believed violence was 'normal' - Parole Board

Jahche Broughton was 14 when he killed tourist Karen Aim in 2008. He’s pictured at his sentencing at the High Court in Rotorua.

The 14-year-old who used a baseball bat to murder a Scottish tourist in Taupō back in 2008, and had earlier attacked another woman, “remains an undue risk” according to the Parole Board.

A written ruling on the now 29-year-old Jahche Broughton​ also revealed his thoughts at the time of the offending.

“He said he thought at the time of the violence, that violence with regard to both of these women was, in his words, ‘normal’ and that the offending was ‘an accident’.”

The ruling also revealed that, in a March 2022 appearance before the Board, Broughton denied any sexual aspect to his offending, though “the evidence seemed clear that the female victim’s [Aim] lower clothing had been partially removed”.

Broughton attacked Aim with a baseball bat after she left a party in the early hours of the morning to return to her accommodation

Two weeks before he bashed 26-year-old Aim to death, Broughton attacked and seriously injured another young woman by hitting her on the head with a rock.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12-and-a-half years at the High Court in Rotorua back in 2009.

The report noted the Parole Board lacked an up-to-date psychological report on Broughton, and that his continued claim there was no sexual aspect to the murder remained a concern.

The Board said a psychological report would be needed to provide guidance for “the best way forward for him now”.

Supplied Scottish tourist Karen Aim was attacked in Taupō as she left a party.

“It should focus on Mr Broughton’s risk, what further rehabilitation might be appropriate to meet that risk, what reintegration might be appropriate for him and any comments on his release planning,” the ruling said.

“In the meantime, he remains an undue risk.”

The Parole Board also noted he will be seen again before July 31, 2023.

A Coronial hearing in the wake of the murder found that, on the night he attacked a woman with a rock, Broughton had been drinking vodka and was unsupervised and out on the streets.

"It certainly raised the issue as [to] what a 14-year-old boy is doing out on the streets of Taupō in the small hours of the morning with alcohol and predisposed, it seems, to such violent behaviour," said Coroner Dr Wallace Bain.