Eight-week-old baby allegedly thrown at police officers by woman

The baby was allegedly thrown “at attending police staff”, the charge stated (file photo).

A woman has appeared in court, charged with throwing an eight-week-old baby at police officers.

Esence Mackie, 21, of Enderley, Hamilton, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday, after being arrested on Tuesday.

The charge against her states that on Tuesday, while being a person who has “actual care” of the youngster, she engaged in conduct, “namely throwing the eight-week-old victim at attending police staff, which is likely to cause adverse effects to health, namely injury”.

Such conduct was “a major departure from the standard of care to be expected of a reasonable person,” the charge states.

It comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Mackie was remanded on bail and without plea by Community Magistrate Kaye Davies, to next appear on April 20.