Safety, size concerns prompt Work and Income office merger in Hamilton

The Work and Income office on Anglesea St is merging with Glenview office in a new site on Victoria St

Safety is one of the reasons Work and Income is merging two of its Hamilton centres.

The Glenview office and Hamilton Central service centres will relocate to a new office on Victoria St in May.

That’s because the current service centres would not be able to meet the high safety standards required, acting Waikato Regional Commissioner Tracey Smith said.

She said the Glenview office is cramped, in poor condition, and doesn’t have enough toilet facilities.

“Its location within the shopping centre also presents a safety issue as we cannot lock down the mall during serious security incidents. This is a concern given our service centres unfortunately do experience security issues from time to time.”

The central Anglesea St office is too small to accommodate staff and clients, and presents its own security concerns if a lockdown is needed, being multi-level design, Smith said.

The two offices will merge at 820 Victoria St from May 3. Smith said the same staff will be at the new centre.

“Which will have a warmer, more welcoming feel and more privacy when you talk with a case manager. There will also be a new dedicated employment space in our front-of-house area.”

The two offices will be closed for six working days during the move, from April 21, but staff will be available by phone or online

The Victoria St centre has plenty of off-street and on-street parking available, as well as frequent bus services running to it, Smith said.

The two centres will be shut down for six working days while the move happens - from April 21.

Staff will still be available over the phone or online during that time. People can go to the Work and Income website, log into MyMSD, call 0800 559 009 for Work and Income, call 0800 552 002 for Senior Services.

The new site will be about 6.5km from the old Glenview office and about 500m from the old Hamilton centre.

Smith said there are no current plans to close any other service centres in the Waikato region.