Two youths arrested after vape shop ramraided in Blenheim

Police arrive at Hot Boxx vape shop in Blenheim on Thursday morning. The store was ramraided overnight.

Two youths have been arrested following a ramraid of a Blenheim vape shop.

Karn Bir, owner of Hot Boxx on Charles St in central Blenheim, said his shop’s security camera captured a car driving into his shop about 9.40pm on Wednesday night.

He said the footage showed two “young people” jump out of the car before grabbing items from the store.

“I feel very bad,” Bir said when he arrived at the shop on Thursday morning. He said it was the sixth time in less than a year the shop had been targetted, and the fourth time in the past month.

A car wing mirror had been left at the scene, and the front of the store was caved in. The shop windows were shattered, and the front door frame was snapped in half.

Bir did not know why he was being repeatedly targeted, saying “I’m not sure, maybe it’s easy to break”.

Police said on Thursday morning they had arrested two youths following a burglary of a commercial premises on Wednesday night.

Andy Brew/Stuff Police have arrested two youths following the incident on Wednesday night.

The youths were referred to Youth Services.

“Police were notified of the incident on Charles Street about 9.40pm. The offenders fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before police arrived,” the statement said.

The vehicle was located a short time later and the youths were tracked by a dog unit after abandoning the vehicle. They were arrested by police. “Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”

The two youths had also allegedly been involved in the theft of several vehicles in the Marlborough area over the past month, including the theft of two vehicles in the past 24 hours, police said.

Four young people were arrested after Hot Boxx was broken into three times within about a week, with the most recent break-in on March 25.

Bir said he lost up to $3000 worth of vaping products after being targeted on March 16, and police said they recovered a number of items when they executed a search warrant at a Blenheim property on March 26.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Karn Bir, owner of Blenheim vape shop Hot Boxx, says the store has been broken into six times in less than a year.

Bir estimated the offenders took up to $4000 of vaping products, consisting mainly of disposable vapes on Wednesday night. He said the same cabinets were being targeted each time the store was broken into.

Toni McLaughlan , co-owner of The Little Cafe on Charles, two doors down from the vape shop, said it was the first time she could recall a business being ram-raided in Blenheim.

McLaughlan said when she saw the damage done to Hot Boxx on Thursday morning, she thought to herself “not again”.

“It’s not fair, people are just trying to make a living around here, and it’s been hard enough without this kind of stuff,” she said.

“I feel so sorry for him, (Bir) does long hours, and that’s the [gratitude] he gets.”

One lane of the road outside the store was closed about 10.30am on Thursday while the badly damaged front of the store was dismantled. The vape shop would remain closed for the next few days, Bir said.