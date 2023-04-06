Gang member facing eviction from beachfront home loses bid for judicial review

Taranaki gang member Kevin Moore lives in an unconsented home, on land he does not have a lease for, and is facing eviction after years of legal wrangling. (File photo)

A Taranaki gang member who has lived rent-free in the beachside home he illegally built has lost his latest legal bid, a result that could see his eviction fast-tracked.

Kevin Moore, who is a member of Black Power, is facing eviction from the Waitara East beach community home by its owners, the Rohutu trust.

In a ruling issued on March 31, Justice Isac dismissed Moore’s application for a judicial review regarding the case, following a hearing in the High Court at New Plymouth in February.

It follows years of legal wrangling between Moore and trust members.

For nearly a decade, Moore has lived on the site, despite not holding a current lease or being a listed beneficiary to the block.

In 2018, the Māori Land Court endorsed Moore’s eviction from the land after it was requested by the trust.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kevin Moore has not paid any money to the Rohutu trust to stay on its land, and the High Court said his presence had “caused upset” in the beachside community. (File photo)

However, he was given immediate leave to file further information in relation to establishing his links to the whenua.

A subsequent decision by the Chief Māori Land Court judge found no errors had been made in dismissing Moore’s claims he had ancestral ties to the land.

In Justice Isac’s judgment, he said there was no ruling from the Māori Land Court related to Moore that was capable of review in the High Court.

He also found no error in the approach taken by the Māori Land Court regarding the long-running matter.

The ruling outlined how the trust had offered Moore a lease in 2015, but he did not agree to the terms.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Black Power member’s eviction could be one step closer, after latest court decision. (File photo)

Justice Isac said the trust no longer wanted him on the block, pointing to evidence that Moore’s presence had “caused upset for the block’s lawful occupiers”.

“Their [the trustees] assessment is that Mr Moore is not a suitable person to introduce to an established and quiet seaside community.”

The trust’s lawyer Susan Hughes KC previously indicated an intention to uplift the eviction stay if the High Court ruling favoured her clients.

Meanwhile, New Plymouth District Council previously said it was waiting on the outcome of the dispute before it would make any comment on the illegal dwellings Moore built on the section, which first came to its attention in 2017.