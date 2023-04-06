Crash causes delays on SH1 in north Waikato

People should expect delays on SH1 after a two vehicle crash

A crash on State Highway 1 near Rangiriri has closed one of the southbound lanes forcing delays as people look to get away for the long weekend.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a two vehicle crash on the Waikato Expressway at about 1pm. One person appears to have sustained minor injuries.

Traffic management will be in place.

Waka Kotahi warned motorists the lane is blocked between Rangiriri and Whangamarino Rd overbridge.

People are told to pass with care and expect delays until cleared.