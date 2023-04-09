Easter Sunday death at Queenstown Bike Park 'not suspicious' - police

The Queenstown Bike Park’s trails are popular with locals and visitors. (File photo)

A person has died at the popular Queenstown Bike Park.

Police were called to the park about 11.20am on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

The death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.

St John ambulance, a rescue helicopter, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel also attended.

The bike park is within the Ben Lomond Reserve, near central Queenstown.

Kiwi mountain biking star Kelly McGarry, 33, had a cardiac arrest and died after collapsing while biking on part of the Queenstown trail in 2016.

On March 15, Queenstown mountain biker Bel Strano broke her neck when she catapulted over a tree that had fallen across a Queenstown Bike Park track.