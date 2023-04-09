Easter weekend dangerous time of year for DIY accidents

Martin Bosley at his home in Greytown in May 2021 still recuperating from his accident.

Nearly 20,000 people were injured in DIY accidents last year, and ACC is warning people to think before taking on that pressing Easter task at home.

Top Wellington-Wairarapa chef Martin Bolsey knew his old ladder belonged in the dump, but his hedges needed a trim, so he decided to use it anyway.

It was a mistake that ended up almost costing him his foot, and it was a mistake similar to those made by numerous Kiwis who decided to take on a bit of DIY during Easter.

During the long weekend, thousands of New Zealanders were painting fences, mowing lawns or getting up ladders to clean out the gutters, but ACC data showed these activities had a high risk of injury.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said Easter Weekend was the last long weekend before the dark and cold of winter sets in, and it was common for many families to have jobs still on the summer to-do list.

Last year, DIY injury claims cost $30 million to help people recover, which was the highest in the past five years.

Over two years after his accident, Bosley reflected on his decision to climb a dodgy ladder at his Greytown home.

“It was dumb because I had a brand new one sitting in my storage shed in Wellington,” he said.

“I kept thinking, ‘I’ll take that home and get rid of this damn other one’, but I just didn’t get round to it.

“My neighbour Sue from out the back took one look and said,’ Are you going to be okay on that?’

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be fine, I’m just doing the top of the hedges, it won’t be a problem’.”

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Bosley at his Greytown home with his mother Brenda who was helping him get back on his feet, literally.

Bosley should have heeded his neighbour’s wise words, as worrying creaks came from the worn-out aluminium under his body weight.

“The next thing I knew, I was standing on it and I could just hear it going. I was like, ‘Shoot, I need to get off this thing’,” he recalled of that fateful moment.

“My leg broke over the upright of the ladder in several places and then the step acted like a guillotine, it just came straight down through my foot. If I wasn’t wearing a pair of leather gardening boots, it probably would’ve taken the foot right off.”

Bosley has since recovered from his accident, but he knew how close he came to losing a foot.

ACC had a saying that aimed to get people to take a second thought before taking on a high risk activity.

Ross Giblin James Whitaker of ACC says people need to think twice before engaging in risky DIY this Easter.

“Many accidents in the home happen simply because people are rushing, so if you take a moment to think things through, ‘have a hmmm’ before you get stuck in, you can keep yourself safe and get the job done,” Whitaker said.

According to ACC statistics, 90 percent of all DIY injuries were not random events.

“They’re predictable and therefore preventable. Our top tip for DIY safety is to slow down,” he said.

Whitaker said DIY injury claims peaked post-Christmas when many people were at home during summer, but Easter also usually saw a spike.

The top five regions for DIY injuries in 2022 were Auckland (5,561), Waikato (2,338), Canterbury (2,150), Bay of Plenty (1,607) and Wellington (1,532).

Most of the injuries were soft-tissue injuries (11,181) followed by laceration/puncture/sting injuries (4,846), ahead of foreign body in orifice/eye (1,279) and fracture/dislocation (582).

The most common parts of the body hurt in DIY injuries in 2022 were back/spine (3,557) and finger/thumb (3,098) shoulder (1,856) hand/wrist (1,768) and eye (1,615).