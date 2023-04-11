One of NZ's first Vietnam War casualties finally laid to rest on home soil

Vietnam War casualty Sergeant Alastair Don’s grave at Ara Tapu Cemetery, Paraparaumu. His son Mike Don (left) and Chris Turver, former Vietnam War correspondent who was in the vehicle with Don when a landmine blew it up.

A Vietnam gunner killed in action 58 years ago has finally been laid to rest in New Zealand.

New Zealand Army Sergeant Alastair Don’s long journey home began in September 1965 after his Land Rover was blown up by a Viet Cong landmine, killing him and Bombardier Jock White.

The pair were the first of 37 New Zealand soldiers to lose their lives over the seven years of the Vietnam War.

Don was 27 when he died and was buried at Terendak military base in Malaysia for 53 years, and then repatriated to New Zealand in 2018.

His ashes were finally interred at Paraparaumu’s Ara Tapu Cemetery on Saturday in a graveside ceremony organised by his family and supported by the local RSA with several Vietnam veterans present.

Also at the ceremony was Chris Turver, New Zealand’s first war correspondent of the Vietnam War, who was also in the Land Rover when the bomb exploded.

Turver and Lance Bombardier Roy Edwards survived the blast that killed the other two men.

Turver believed Don’s interment on Saturday was the last of the 37 soldiers killed in Vietnam and last of ‘the 1965 originals’.

Supplied A haka for Sergeant Alastair Don as he was remembered at Linton Military Camp last Thursday.

Sergeant Don’s final journey came after his ashes were taken to 161 Battery at Linton Camp on Thursday last week, where he was welcomed back on base with a rousing haka by the soldiers.

His ashes were then taken to Ara Tapu to be laid to rest next to his wife Isabel.

Corporal Trevor Don was one of Alastair’s three sons at the ceremony – brothers Mike and Alastair were also there – and said it was a proud moment for everybody involved.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Vietnam veteran Bob Davies reads the Ode of Remembrance at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

“It was something that needed to be done, not just for our family, but for his mates, because they really had nowhere to go to celebrate his life.”

His family had been looking after his remains for the past five years, so they could spend some time with him, after being apart for so long.

Trevor was nearly 5 when his father was killed, and he later joined the army at the age of 16 to find out why his Dad would leave his young family and make such a sacrifice.

“I found out why. I know that when he was there, he was fighting for the right for people to live freely, and that’s how I’ve always looked at it.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mike Don, son of Sergeant Alastair Don and Chris Turver, former Vietnam war correspondent at Ara Tapu Cemetery in Paraparaumu.

Turver remembered accompanying the two dead soldiers in the helicopter back to field hospital, and he was honoured to give the eulogy at Don’s graveside on Saturday where he recalled how the events of that day were as raw as they were then.

He described a “moment of humanity” when the New Zealand and American artillery were commanded to halt the barrage during Operation Ben Cat for the chaplain to say a prayer for the two fallen men, before being flown out of the combat zone.

“We who remain stand on the shoulders of men like Al who represented the best of New Zealand armed forces in a difficult war 9000 kilometres from home.”

“After 58 years he has more than earned the right to finally rest in peace.”