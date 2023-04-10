Hailstones as big as eggs land on Taumarunui as MetService warns of thunderstorms

One of the giant hailstones that landed in Taumarunui on Monday afternoon.

Hailstones as big as eggs rained down on Taumarunui on Monday afternoon as MetService warns most of the North Island can expect a battering as thunderstorms move across the country.

Desiree Schormair​ said she was with colleague Zoe Tidman when the hailstones struck at around 3.10pm.

“The hail stones are biggest we have ever seen in our lifetime,” Schormair said.

She said it was already raining and Tidman​ “started yelling there’s hailstones”.

“It was really really heavy [rain] and it just started coming down,” Schormair said.

“The biggest hailstones I’ve ever seen, like an egg.”

She said the storm lasted at least five minutes and that they were “quite funny shapes, quite amazing”.

Metservice on call Meteorologist Aidan Pyselman​ said hailstones had also been seen in Kāpiti, north of Wellington, and that there was “quite widespread thunderstorm activity over central New Zealand”.

“There’s more potential as we move through into the evening for thunderstorm activity,” he said.

“More to come for both islands.”