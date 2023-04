Police said traffic was building up after a fallen tree blocked one lane of SH1 (file photo).

Police have confirmed a tree has fallen over and is blocking the northbound lane of State Highway 1 near Taupō.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of the blockage just after 5pm on Monday, and that there were “no reports of injury”.

The spokesperson said Fire and Emergency were on their way to the scene and that on SH1, “traffic is building up”.