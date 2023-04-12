Trustees of Waitara land illegally occupied by gang member consider next step

Former Black Power president Kevin Moore, inset, and his illegally built home, which has been at the heart of a long-running dispute between him and the landowners. (File photo)

The Taranaki trust wanting to evict a former Black Power gang president from its beachfront land are due to meet with a lawyer this week to discuss its next plan of attack.

Kevin Moore, a former president of Black Power who remains affiliated with the gang, is facing eviction from the Waitara East beach community where he illegally built a home, by the Rohutu trust.

In a legal case which has dragged on for years, Moore lost his latest bid to seek a judicial review of previous Māori Land Court decisions which favoured the trust, including one which endorsed his eviction.

High Court Justice Andru Isac’s March 31 ruling dismissed all the grounds Moore submitted in seeking a review, and found no error in the approach taken by the Māori Land Court.

On Monday, Susan Hughes KC, who acts for the Rohutu trust, said she intended to meet with her clients this week to discuss the decision, but anticipated she would be instructed to file an application to lift the eviction stay, which had been in place since April 2018.

READ MORE:

* Gang member facing eviction from beachfront home loses bid for judicial review

* Council yet to take action on gang member's illegal build, citing land dispute

* Gang member continues fight against eviction from beachfront property



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kevin Moore's illegally built home on the Waitara beachfront has been brought to the attention of the New Plymouth District Council, but it has taken no action to date. (File photo)

The court previously heard how Moore, who was acquitted of the murder of a gang rival in 1992 but later convicted of perverting the course of justice after he got a witness to lie, had “entertained” members of the Black Power at his property, and that his presence had impacted negatively on the rest of the beachside community.

In the past, Hughes KC had described Moore as a “squatter” who had moved onto the land without permission or any right to do so.

Attempts to contact lawyer Graeme Minchin, who represented Moore at February’s hearing in the High Court, about the subsequent ruling, or whether any further legal challenge was likely, have been unsuccessful.

Justice Isac’s ruling explained how he understood Moore had been receiving legal aid to fund his court action.

However, if this was not the case, his “preliminary view” was that Moore would be liable to pay legal costs of the trust, if sought.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The long-running dispute has been before the court for years, but all rulings so far have gone against Kevin Moore. (File photo)

Moore v Rohutu trust timeline:

2013: Moore starts his illegal occupation of the site, with no permission from recognised trustees or with a proper lease. He proceeded to build a home on the property without the required resource consent.

2015: During a hui facilitated by the Māori Land Court, Moore is offered a three-month interim lease by the trust, but turned it down.

February 2016: Trustees apply to the Māori Land Court seeking an order to kick him off the section. Moore filed his own application seeking status as tangata whenua, and as a beneficiary of the trust.

April 2018: A further hearing in the Māori Land Court ruled in favour of the trust’s request to evict, but granted a stay regarding enforcement, to allow Moore time to file another legal application.

May 2022: The Chief Māori Land Court judge dismisses Moore’s application.

February 2023: High Court hears Moore’s application for a judicial review of previous court decisions.

March 2023: High Court dismisses Moore’s application.