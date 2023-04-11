Mongrel Mob founding member Peter 'Chappie' Steffert dies

One of the original members of the Mongrel Mob gang has died.

A funeral notice for Peter “Chappie” Steffert was published on Sunday by Simplicity Bereavement Services in Hastings.

The notice said Steffert died on April 6 with a service to be held on Tuesday afternoon. He was born on July 19, 1944.

“Chappie lived a full adventurous life on his own terms. He was a son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, brother in arms and friend to many,” the bereavement notice said.

Steffert’s funeral notice said there would be “one last ride” on Tuesday from Nelson Crescent, Napier, with a procession.

A service was to be held at Sacred Heart Church in Hastings.

The Mongrels gang began in Wellington in the 1960s and Steffert was one of the founding group of members.

The gang later became known as the Mongrel Mob and is now one of New Zealand largest and most well-known organised gangs.

It has a network of more than 30 chapters throughout the country and operations in Australia and Canada.

The early Mongrel Mob was a far cry from what it is today.

Gang expert Jarrod Gilbert’s thesis The Rise and Development of Gangs in New Zealand says “in contrast to the growing number of outlaw motorcycle clubs with formal leadership and organisational structure, by the end of the 1960s the Mongrels were simply a loose-knit collection of rebellious youth and young men”.

The thesis reported Steffert describing the 1960s situation to the Mongrel Mob’s unofficial historian Dennis Makalio in 2007.

“When you look back on it nothing was planned, it just sort of happened. People drifted in and drifted out. It was like an unorganised family,” Steffert said.