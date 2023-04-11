Tornado 'like a freight train' hits house as family shelters inside

Nick Fraser surveys the damage to his property in Upper Moutere from Monday's tornado near Nelson.

When a tornado bore down on Nick Fraser's house, his wife and three daughters huddled in the lounge.

It was the room with the least windows, as around them double-glazed glass started to crack.

Outside, they could see nothing except blackness, but the sound was like a "freight train" bearing down on his home, near Upper Moutere in Tasman.

Surveying his property on Tuesday, there's resignation in Fraser’s voice as he rattles off the damage from the tornado that hit his house on Monday afternoon as it wove a path through Upper Moutere.

A third of the roof on his home has been ripped away, his garden has been totalled, rows off apple trees in his orchards have been ripped up – some snapped like twigs.

Along the way the twister reached widths of about 200m and caused damage to properties in Petra Way and Westdale Rd. It was one of four tornados that hit areas throughout New Zealand over three days..

“It’s like something smashed the house, when it hit it was pretty scary,” the third generation orchardist said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nick Fraser throws sodden insulation onto a trailer at hs home in the Upper Moutere after a tornado ripped away a third of his roof.

“You couldn’t even see out the windows, it was just black.”

While the tornado hitting was probably only about 20 seconds, it felt much longer, he said.

After it had passed they realised part of the roof had gone when water started pouring through the ceiling, he said.

Luckily, the sun came out for a few hours as neighbours and friends descended to help out, with the number one priority being to make the roof watertight before the next bout of rain hit.

On Tuesday the fruits of their labour can be seen – a trailer filled with sodden insulation pulled from the ceiling, and bright yellow tarps stretching over the house to keep the elements out.

“It’s gold having people so willing to help,” Fraser said. “People are pretty kind, eh.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nick Fraser, owner of Bronte Orchards, surveys trees that were flattened in Monday’s tornado.

Seeing the damage made him appreciate the force of the tornado. It was not just the wind that it created but the suction force that caused the damage.

A 80kg concrete planter had been picked up and tossed across the lawn, while tiles weighing about 50kg each had been ripped from the ground.

“The force of it is incredible ... it just whipped them off.”

Fraser owns Bronte Orchards, and estimates he lost about 2% of his apple trees. Some were ripped up by the roots so could be replanted, other had been snapped like twigs.

While the damage this time was on the smaller side, the increasing frequency of extreme weather events was making it harder and harder to run an orchard, he said.

“It’s a real risk running fruit out in the open now ... it’s just something else on top of everything else. You think what next.”

Now, for Fraser it’s a case of waiting for the insurance assessors for the house, but the fallen trees will have to wait as attention stays on the ongoing harvest.

“Fruit doesn’t wait.”