Health and Disability Commissioner finds southern cancer patients were harmed

Cancer patients were harmed because the Southern District Health Board breached the Code of Health and Disability Service Consumers’ Rights in its provision of non-surgical cancer services between 2016 and 2022.

The Health and Disability Commissioner has found cancer patients were harmed after the Southern District Health Board (now Te Whatu Ora Southern) breached the Code of Health and Disability Service Consumers’ Rights (the Code) in its provision of non-surgical cancer services between 2016 and 2022.

In a decision released on Wednesday, commissioner Morag McDowell said the case was a salutary reminder of the detrimental physical and psychological outcomes for patients, and of the impacts on family/whānau, when the system does not provide timely cancer care.

Her investigation found there were significant delays for patients with suspicion of cancer to be seen by a specialist.

Notably Te Whatu Ora Southern failed to recognise and respond to the clinical risk associated with lack of capacity within Southern Blood and Cancer Services (SBCS) and, as a result, cancer patients were harmed.

READ MORE:

* National cancer working group forms in response to critical shortages

* Why Wellington has the worst access to CT and MRI scans in NZ

* Patients who had ovaries removed did not give informed consent, Commissioner rules



She said this was due to poor overall clinical governance systems, including inadequacies in quality measures and indicators, and poor relationships between clinicians and executive leadership.

McDowell said Te Whatu Ora Southern breached right 4(4) of the Code – the right of consumers to have services provided in a manner that minimises harm to them and optimises their quality of life.

The investigation followed concerns raised by a patient advocate about delays in first specialist assessments for non-surgical cancer services; specifically medical oncology, radiation oncology and haematology services - collectively the SBCS.

SUPPLIED Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell has found Te Whatu Ora Southern failed to recognise and respond to the clinical risk associated with lack of capacity within Southern Blood and Cancer Services. (File photo)

"Timely treatment is particularly important for reducing morbidity and mortality for cancer patients and delays also have a significant psychological impact on patients and their family/whānau,’’ she said.

"Providers owe a duty of care to people waiting for resource constrained specialist procedures, particularly when the intervention is time-critical. I

“n this case, it is clear the care Te Whatu Ora Southern provided was not adequate, and patient harm was caused."

McDowell noted it was important not to lose sight of the people whose lives were affected by Te Whatu Ora’s inaction, and was also critical of the level of communication and support provided to people on the wait list.

"In my view patients would have benefited from a more consumer-centric approach that included a single point of contact within the district to ensure they were well-informed, supported and knew what to do if their circumstances changed."

She recommended Te Whatu Ora Southern consider establishing a single point of contact for patients on the waiting list for first specialist assessments, and that it report back on the implementation of recommendations from two previous external reviews on progress with the design.

In particular, the implementation and embedding of an accountability framework, the establishment of a clear clinical governance framework, the cancer services recovery plan and implementation of a three-year workforce plan.

McDowell recommended Te Whatu Ora national office updates the Heath and Disability Commission on work to address geographic disparities in patient access to cancer services nationally, focusing on timely access to service, the impact of new technologies and new medication.

She further recommended Te Aho o Te Kahu (Cancer Control Agency) provide HDC with an update on progress of its work with Te Whatu Ora Southern to address cancer service delays.

HIGHLANDERS Josh Dickson gets his head shaved in support of brother Sam, with plenty other Highlanders rising to the challenge.

McDowell acknowledged Te Whatu Ora Southern continued to face significant specialist workforce shortages, which had recently led to the district being unable to provide some cancer services and to ongoing delays in patients receiving FSAs.

"I will be following up on the actions being taken to ensure people with cancer in the Southern region are receiving timely services."