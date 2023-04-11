Gore by-election to replace Highsted could cost $34,000

Gore district councillor Bret Highsted resigned last week. A by-election to replace him could cost $34,000.

No dates have been set for the by-election in the Gore Ward following Highsted’s shock resignation a week ago, electoral officer Anthony Morton said.

“If the by-election is contested we expect the by-election will cost approximately $34,000 to process. That would reduce to approximately $3,500 if a voting process was not required,’’ Morton said.

Highsted, who had been a councillor for 15 years, was the top polling candidate in the Gore ward in the local body elections in October.

He sent a resignation letter, effective immediately, to deputy mayor Keith Hovell and council chief executive Stephen Parry on April 3 confirming that he ‘’did make comment to an individual outside of council prior to the meeting held on 28 March’’.

“Since the election I have found the environment highly stressful, the levels of anxiety unsustainable and I am not prepared to put my family through this anymore.’’ the letter said.

However, he was clear that he had not disclosed any information following the meeting held on March 28.

The resignation was the latest move in a controversial six months for the council, which saw Highsted clash with new mayor, 23-year-old Ben Bell.

The extraordinary meeting on March 28 was called to discuss the working relationship between Bell and Parry, who entered into mediation before Christmas.