Health contractor already paid over $1m earns another $600k filling interim management roles

A consultancy firm already paid more than $1 million by the former Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) has now been hired to fill two temporary finance roles for Te Whatu Ora.

The latest role is earning the firm another $580,000.

Alma Consulting Ltd was first hired by the CDHB in the 2020-21 financial year when it earned $227,090. It continued working for the board in the next financial year, charging $834,676 (Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand was established on July 1 last year).

Te Whatu Ora has confirmed it hired Alma Consulting to fill financial roles while its operating model was developed. Staff consultation on a proposed model had begun and a clearer idea of new structures should emerge in August, it said.

Alma Consulting is filling the deputy chief financial officer role for Te Whatu Ora Waitaha (Canterbury region) and the lead finance role for Te Waipounamu (South Island region). Between July 2022 and March 2023, the consultancy has received $579,945, making a total since February 2021 of $1,641,711, not including GST.

READ MORE:

* Contracting costs exceeding Mackenzie District Council's staffing budget

* Surgery for broken leg cancelled at last minute five times in eight days

* Christchurch health worker faces employment backlash after racist social media posts

* Christchurch Hospital short by 100 nurses for a single day



Its principals, Auckland couple Alison Sarginson and Mark Heslop, promote Alma “as a small and dynamic organisation that delivers specialist strategic guidance to a growing and established base of clients across a range of sectors and business types”.

“Our processes create real clarity that supports and enhances strategic business decision-making and delivers sustainable business growth.”

Te Waipounamu director Dan Pallister-Coward said Alma Consulting Limited was hired in February 2021 to provide specialist support to the CDHB’s cost-saving project.

The project was funded by the Ministry of Health.

“The outcome of the work undertaken supported Canterbury to identify and reduce costs by $62m and achieve a further targeted $28m of savings in 2021-22, a total cost reduction of $90m,” Pallister-Coward said in a statement.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Alma Consulting was hired to find savings at Christchurch Hospital and other health services in Canterbury and the West Coast.

The CDHB posted a deficit of $222.3m in the 2021-22 financial year. In the previous year, its deficit was $177.1m.

Pallister-Coward said the result for 2021-22 included the $90m cost reduction. Alma Consulting had identified new ways of working that eliminated excess costs and pinpointed “clinical supply procurement savings” on things like medical devices and other clinical supplies.

Alma Consulting was not specifically mentioned in CDHB annual reports. The payments were included under “employee benefit costs” within the revenue and expense statements, Pallister-Coward said. The payments were itemised in the CDHB's report to Parliament’s Health Select Committee.

1 NEWS The health authority says front line jobs won’t be affected.

Pallister-Coward was not able to say how many other consultants or consultant companies were “acting” in management positions at Te Whatu Ora.

National Party health spokesperson Shane Reti said the use of consultants to fill positions normally filled by salaried staff spoke of the uncertainty in the sector.

“The hundreds in the system that are going to be laid off – Who? Where? In what areas? When you’re interim you adopt a very different sort of behaviour. You’re very risk-averse and uncertain of your future. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the sector at the moment. I think what you’ll see here is increasing instability in the sector as people wonder if they have a career/future.

“You’ll see us [use] consultants very frugally and primarily for when we need reviewing of what we’re doing. Consultants will not be feeding on a National Party health policy.”