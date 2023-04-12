Peter 'Chappie' Steffert founded Mongrel Mob with fellow state care 'tearaways'

Mongrel Mob founder Chappie Steffert, left, and the gang's unofficial historian Dennis Makalio talking in Hastings the early 2000s. Makalio recorded video interviews with Steffert to document the history of the gang.

Modern gang culture was still in its infancy in New Zealand when Peter “Chappie” Steffert and his cohorts formed the Mongrels in the early 1960s.

The death of Steffert last week brought to light the early days of the institution that grew to become the country’s largest and most well-known gang – the Mongrel Mob.

Author and gang expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert​ said Chappie and his twin brother, “PD”, came out of the state care system. They started the Mongrels with a group of other former Borstal graduates and moved between Hawke’s Bay and Wellington.

“This was where the Mongrel Mob was born ... and interestingly initially it started largely with Pākehā guys.”

Gilbert said the gang had evolved beyond recognition since those early years and many of its younger members in the modern era wouldn’t be aware of its foundations.

Simplicity Bereavement Services/Supplied Peter 'Chappie' Steffert died last week.

“But for the old timers who understand the history, those original guys are still held in high regard,” he said.

“It’s important to note how significantly the scene has changed from those all formative years until today.”

The researcher said when those “young tearaways” were creating the Mongrel Mob, they would have had no sense it would survive for as long as it did.

The early members were transient but mostly gainfully employed, without the organised crime activity inherent in many of today’s gangs.

Andrew Makalio/Supplied An early photograph of the original Mongrel Mob members in Hawke’s Bay the mid 60s. The swastika was adopted because for shock value, rather than its underlying Nazi white supremacist history, gang historians say.

“It was a simpler time in those days, it was really about boozing, with a huge alcohol culture. Brawling, fights between gangs to prove your mettle, to prove how tough you were, and chasing women, but often with a terrible disregard for them,” Gilbert said.

“A lot of these earlier guys forged what was called ‘Mongrelism’ ... to signify the gang members’ attitudes.”

Unofficial Mongrel Mob historian Dennis Makalio​ interviewed Steffert in the early 2000s to learn about and document the gang’s origins.

The name “Mongrels” came from comments made to the young men by police officers in Wellington, he said.

Ross Giblin Makalio (pictured) has interviewed many key Mongrel Mob figures over the years and is an authority on the gang’s origins.

“He was telling me in the interview that he got the name from the Wellington detectives when they were living in Petone.

“Then they went to the [Hawke’s] Bay as ‘Mongrels’.

“They were all into their V8s, parties and their music like The Rolling Stones.

“They were into having good times and all that, they were part of the system when it came to boys home and all that – but they weren’t like hardcore criminals.”

Makalio said many of those core members were not a driving force in the direction of the Mob after the 1960s, before patches were brought in by newer members.

“They were only part of it until maybe about 1968, and then they all buggered off to Australia.”

A committal service was held for Steffert on Wednesday, according Simplicity Bereavement Services in Hastings. His family have been approached for comment.