Wind turbine replacement project to power Antarctica's Scott Base

Three new wind turbines will sail to Ross Island, Antarctica, next summer to power the new Scott Base development.

The EWT turbines will replace the three existing turbines on Crater Hill that supply renewable energy to Scott Base and neighbouring American base McMurdo Station.

The turbines are scheduled to sail south to Antarctica in the summer of 2023/24.

Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson​ said the turbines were part of an extensive upgrade programme for the Ross Island Wind Energy system.

The system reduced the carbon footprint of New Zealand’s Antarctic operations, as well as the environmental risks associated with transporting diesel fuel to Antarctica, she said.

“One of the new turbines will generate almost as much power as the three current ones combined and, together with a battery storage system, will provide more than 90% of the electrical demand of the new Scott Base per year”.

Luke Keehan/Supplied An aurora photo taken from near the existing wind turbines at Crater Hill behind Scott Base, Antarctica.

A large battery energy storage system would also be installed and the high voltage network and diesel generators at Scott Base upgraded as part of the project.

Williamson said the upgrade would allow New Zealand to benefit from the extreme wind conditions in Antarctica, while meeting the higher energy requirements of the new base that is due to be up and running in 2028.

The EWT turbines are over 40 metres tall and will be erected in the same location as the existing ones at Crater Hill. The first turbine will be installed in the summer of 2024/25, the other two the following year.

Hugh Broughton Architects/Supplied The Scott Base redevelopment will look something like this.

In Budget 2021, Antarctica New Zealand was awarded funding to redevelop Scott Base and upgrade the Ross Island Wind Energy system.

The redevelopment of Scott Base will see the existing base replaced with three interconnected buildings, designed to provide a safe, fit-for-purpose, environmentally sustainable scientific research base for the next 50 years.

The new base will accommodate up to 100 people with an accommodation, dining and welfare building, a science and management building, and an engineering and storage building, which will be fitted with laboratories, science workspaces, biosecurity facilities, event staging, and storage areas.