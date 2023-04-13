Convicted fraudster loses High Court claims

Tony Mount, the Nelson financial advisor who stole $510,000 from his clients, has failed in a High Court action against the lawyers and accountants who acted for his victims.

In 2014, Mount was found guilty on 74 dishonesty charges and sentenced to six years and nine months in prison. He had stolen $510,671 from 18 investors, inflating the purchase price of investments bought on their behalf, and deflating the sale price of investments sold or redeemed.

In 2017, he was convicted of a further charge of fabricating evidence, relating to the doctoring of his client database.

In a civil case, brought by 20 investors, Mount was ordered to pay almost $4 million. His assets were frozen, and his family home was sold to recover the debts.

In 2015, he failed to overturn his convictions in the Court of Appeal. He was denied leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Now, Mount has failed in a High Court action against the lawyers and accountants (the defendants) who acted for some of his clients in the investigation against him.

Mount had alleged these defendants were liable to him in several claims, including “deceit, negligence, and for abuse of legal process by undertaking malicious civil proceedings”. He sought $5 million in damages, legal costs and asset repayment.

In a judgment released last month, Justice Christine Grice described the civil and criminal cases against Mount before going on to strike out Mount’s claims, describing them variously as an “abuse of process,” and “a collateral attack on a final judgment”.