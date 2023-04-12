Wellington man in truck versus scooter crash wants to thank helper

Footage of a crash that saw podcaster Troy Hammond trapped underneath an Envirowaste Rubbish truck.

A survivor of a Wellington crash that saw him dragged 10 metres and then trapped under a truck wants to thank the good Samaritan who helped keep him calm.

Podcast host and entrepreneur Troy Hammond was driving to work on Tuesday morning on his scooter when an Envirowaste rubbish truck crashed into him, dragging him 10 metres and trapping him underneath.

Hammond told Stuff he headed off to work early on his brand new Vespa GTS 300 Super Tech scooter, to get a head start on work after the long weekend, when an Envirowaste truck drove through a red light and hit him.

“I just literally didn't have any time to even think ... I remember thinking I don't have time to go forward, and I don't have time to get off. So I just braced.”

The next minute, Hammond found himself “literally under the truck”, he said, falling hard onto his right shoulder onto the concrete.

He said he was then dragged 10 metres after the vehicle before it came to a stop, leaving his left leg stuck under the truck and his right squashed under his scooter.

An Envirowaste spokesperson said a truck had been involved in a road incident at a traffic light-controlled intersection on Courtney Place.

The spokesperson said the driver did not go through a red light.

Supplied Troy Hammond’s brand new Vespa GTS 300 Super Tech under the Envirowaste truck.

“We are assisting police with their enquiries, and we are conducting our own investigation into this incident. We’re glad to hear Mr Hammond is back on his feet and we wish him a full recovery.”

After the crash, people immediately came to his aid, Hammond said. One “lovely” woman held his hand and told him not to move, despite the pain and his panic that he may have two broken legs.

“She sort of ran over, and she was holding my hand. I was in agony because I was being squashed by this truck, and so I was trying to get my feet out ... She kept saying ‘don't move the ambulance is coming, they told you not to move’.”

Hammond said he would love to get in touch with the woman, so he could thank her.

The truck driver got out and apologised to Hammond as bystanders attempted to lift the truck off his body.

When the ambulance arrived the medics were certain Hammond had broken his legs, he said.

Amazingly, aside from a broken toe and bruises, he was unharmed.

Stuff Podcast host Troy Hammond suffered a broken toe and bruises in the crash.

Hammond was resting at home, after he hobbled home from Wellington Hospital last night.

He joked his insurance company “is going to hate [him]”, as this was the second bike he owned that had been destroyed.

The podcaster said he was not going to press charges, saying he was sure the crash was an accident. He hoped the driver was okay and not too shaken up.

“It was a stupid moment ... I don’t hold any grudges, he didn't do it on purpose. And he was probably in as much shock as I was.”

Hammond said he liked to think he got lucky in the crash because of his good karma.

“I like to say somebody has given me a second chance because of, you know, being a nice person.”

A police spokesperson said enquires into the crash were ongoing. He confirmed a Serious Crash Unit had attended the scene.