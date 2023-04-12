Burglars steal more than $3K of booze from Invercargill bowling club

Waverley Bowling club was one of at least three Invercargill bowling clubs targeted by thieves over Easter weekend. Waverley Bowling Club bar manager Graham Hodges stands beside the wire cage thieves cut to gain entry to the chiller, left, which they jemmied open before stealing thousands of dollars worth of alcohol.

Burglars broke into the chiller of the Waverley Bowling Club in Invercargill and stole more than $3000 of alcohol over Easter weekend, but they left the Heineken beer behind.

Waverley was one of three bowling clubs in the city targeted by thieves during the weekend.

The Waverley club’s bar manager Graham Hodges said the thieves cut through a wire cage surrounding the chiller to get access, then used tools to prise open the locked chiller door.

It is understood they returned several times during Sunday to steal more booze each time, until they were spotted at about 5.35pm and fled.

READ MORE:

* Bowlathon raises at least $12,000 for Southland Charity Hospital

* South Canterbury community organisations steaming mad with brazen thefts

* Burglars hunting booze targets bowling club and community theatre



Hodges said mainly RTD drinks and stubbie beers were stolen, but left behind were Heineken beer, low alcohol and no alcohol beer, 50kg beer kegs and wines.

The theft was upsetting, he said.

It’s understood security cameras onsite were working at the time.

A police spokesperson confirmed three offenders entered a King St premises [where the club is located] and stole goods before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Enquiries were ongoing.

Waikiwi Bowling Club president Paul McEntyre said burglars also targeted its club on Fraser St. They removed the hinges off its front gates and entered the premises, but fled when the alarm sounded while they were breaking into the club shed, he said.

“The place is fully alarmed and it paid off.”

The police spokesperson confirmed there was a burglary in Fraser St at 11.30pm on Friday and said police had exhausted all lines of enquiry and filed the case pending further information.

Burglars also targeted a third premises on Doon St [understood to be Te Rangi Bowling Club] at 2.20pm on Saturday, police said. It’s understood the alarm went off and nothing was stolen. Police said they had exhausted all lines of enquiry and had filed the case pending further information.

“No arrests have been made in these three cases ... however, police ask anyone with information to contact us.”