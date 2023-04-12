Council gives money to controversial group Speak Up For Women after refusing to host meeting at library

Christchurch City Council have made cost contributions towards Speak Up For Women after cancelling a meeting held by the group in 2021.

The Christchurch City Council has made a contribution towards costs incurred by controversial group Speak Up For Women NZ after it barred it from booking a meeting room at a library.

The group wanted to host a talk about sex self-identification at Tūranga library in 2021 and booked it three weeks in advance, however the library cancelled the meeting the day before it was due to take place.

Speak Up For Women NZ (SUFW) appealed the decision. It was then told it would not be permitted to meet to discuss proposed amendments to the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Act at any of the city’s libraries.

In a statement on Wednesday, the council said it had made a contribution towards costs incurred by the group in moving its meeting, and towards the group’s legal costs to resolve the dispute. It did not say how much money it paid.

When the council declined the group’s meeting request in 2021, it said the group's planned event may conflict with the council’s Code of Conduct, “particularly… our expectation that all customers must respect the rights of others [and] treat other library users with courtesy”.

The council believed hosting the public event at Tūranga may send a message to the public that council libraries were no longer safe and welcoming spaces for the community as there were also concerns of protests at the time.

David Walker/Stuff Christchurch city council cancelled a Speak Up For Women meeting in Tūranga library in 2021, a day before it was meant to go ahead.

The council said staff had been dealing with a “series of serious incidents” at the library, including threats of serious physical violence and incidents requiring police involvement.

Due to this, they declined SUFW’s request, despite knowing the incidents were unrelated and unknown to the group and its supporters.

The group has courted controversy since its inception in 2018 when it invited controversial Canadian blogger Meghan Murphy, who was banned from Twitter for hate speak, to speak at its events. The incident led to Massey University cancelling a booking made by the group at one of its Wellington venues.

SUFW was formed in opposition to the Government’s proposal to allow people to self-identify their sex in the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Bill. It planned to discuss aspects of the bill at the scheduled meeting in 2021.

On Wednesday, the council said its statement at the time was not intended to make SUFW and its supporters feel unwelcome at council facilities, “or that Council agreed with any of the characterisations of SUFW which had been received via internal or external complaints, or those posted online”.

The council said they wanted to make clear that SUFW, its volunteers and supporters “have been and remain welcome at Council’s facilities”.

It would not comment further on the issue, it said in the statement.