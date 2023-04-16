Politicians reveal their supermarket habits ahead of 'cost of living' election

Forty-eight per cent of voters surveyed in the 1News Kantar Public Poll said cost of living was the issue most likely to influence their vote this year. (First published 13/03/23)

The prime minister sometimes does it online, Christopher Luxon sometimes does it himself and David Seymour doesn’t do it at all.

As New Zealanders continue to struggle at the supermarkets, the country’s top politicians have revealed their own shopping habits are a mishmash of relatable, enviable and occasionally dubious choices.

But just as their routines might reflect our own, it’s worth remembering that when it comes to stocking up the pantry we’re definitely not all equal.

“Any politician saying they have to budget for groceries is bullshitting,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

Against a backdrop of rising interest rates, stagnating salaries and falling house prices, Kiwis are finding it’s at the supermarket where the cost-of-living crisis really hits home.

There, shoppers are saying fresh produce is out, frozen is in and toilet paper is back in the national consciousness as they face skyrocketing staples while trying to cut costs to pay other bills.

And that’s backed up by the stats. In February, food prices surged by 12%, the biggest hike in 34 years with fruit and vegetables alone up 23%, while in March card spending on groceries and liquor fell 1.2% on the year before.

Monique Ford/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins still does his own grocery shopping and likes to make lasange.

In a recent poll of eligible voters, 48% said the cost of living was most likely to influence their votes in October, far outweighing issues of climate change, healthcare and crime.

So with the cost-of-living election looming, Stuff asked some of those in power – or vying for it– if they do their own shopping, what’s their go-to cheap meal and whether they have a grocery budget.

At the same time, back at a Lower Hutt supermarket where a year ago shoppers were asked if they were happy with their grocery bills, we asked them the same thing.

On Friday, Megan Brown’s loading $300 worth of food into her car while three of her six children wait patiently. Today’s haul will last about four days, she says, and none of it’s flash.

“You can see it’s all basics – cheap bread, frozen vegetables, sausages – no treats.”

Brown says even in the past year she’s seen food become even more unaffordable but while she’s become adept at paying only what’s overdue on her monthly power bill there’s no putting off feeding the kids.

“The worst thing is they don’t even ask for anything special these days. It makes us feel so guilty as parents.”

Although she’ll be voting for whatever party can do the most to address the issue, she’s not holding out much hope for relief, saying politicians are out of touch: “I’m pretty sure they’re not buying Homebrand.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Act leader David Seymour can’t go past a $4 pizza.

Another Pak’nSave shopper, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, knows he’s fortunate not to have to stick to a strict budget, but still his own shopping.

While an increase in weekend work has also seen him shopping online from New World, his office says he likes to do it himself to keep an eye on prices, especially those of the basics.

“For at-home meals, lasagne is a favourite go-to. He likes that you can make it in bulk for the family with leftovers for meals during the week,” a spokesperson from his office said.

Back in Lower Hutt, Myra Mitchell has just spent $120 to top up the $200 worth of groceries she bought about three days ago. Comparing the spend to a year ago is grim, with instant noodles and chicken nuggets now replacing healthier meals.

Even so, supermarket convenience food is often pricier than takeaways for her two children: “I can order a pizza cheaper than I can make one.”

That’s something David Seymour also knows, saying he ditched grocery shopping years ago because it turned into a weekly rot of stuff he forgot while away working.

Unfortunately, says the ACT leader, eating on the run is also daylight robbery as “anything involving salad requires an advance on next fortnight’s pay”, though at least Pizza Hut’s $3.99 pizzas buck the trend.

“I don’t know how they do it. I don’t know if I’ll live past 40. I don’t care, they’re so good.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff National Party Leader Christopher Luxon does his own shopping when in Wellington.

Despite that, he worries health is the cost,, using the example of an energy drink that used to cost $2.50 and is now often $1.80.

“Combined with bacon on the BBQ and you have a breakfast of champions without dishes, just early death wishes.”

Returning to the Lower Hutt car park, a despondent George Dally says his grocery budget is “whatever’s left over after everything else”.

Although his wife normally does the shopping, today the retiree has been sent out for a few extras that have cost about $40 and left him wondering why toilet paper is only being sold in bulk packs.

His go-to cheap meal is whatever his wife serves him and while the couple are doing OK he feels for families who aren’t: “Have you seen the price of eggs? What are kids eating?”

Like Dally, Christopher Luxon’s wife does most of the shopping, though the National Party leader fends for himself in Wellington, last popping into a supermarket at Easter.

He says the couple are fortunate not to have a budget, though have noticed the increasing prices especially of fruit, veges, cheese and eggs. A good basic spaghetti bolognese is his favourite meal.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson likes to do her own shopping and keeps fruit in the fridhe for her grandchildren.

Marama Davidson does her own shopping, both when working in Wellington or back home in Auckland, though her husband sometimes gets it online.

Davidson says politicians are completely out of touch with NZ's supermarket struggles and any politician claiming different was "bullshitting": “Yet we get to make decisions over their lives.”

Ultimately, the cost-of-living crisis is really an equality crisis, she says, and no recommendations for cheap meals or recipes are going to help because nothing is affordable.

“My grandchildren call fruit “nana-house food” because I’m privileged to have it in the fridge. How did fruit become a luxury?”

Kevin Stent/Stuff New Zealand’s cost of living crisis is tipped to be a deciding factor for voters this election.

Five nights’ worth of dinners for $100? It’s tricky.

Amid fluctuating food prices and unstable stocks, even New World has struggled to keep to its own food budget.

Stuff’s analysis showed that the cost of the supermarket’s “budget friendly” $100 autumn meal plan - which is still being advertised - averaged $125.

The plan is promoted as feeding a family of four five nutritious dinners a week using in-season produce.

However, prices ballooned past $100 even when using the cheapest products and ingredients available.

Its prices ranged from $117 to $128 across two weeks. An example of five nights’ dinners include salmon kedgeree, lamb roti rolls, chicken curry, chicken quesadillas with broccoli salad, and black bean burgers and chips.

Stuff has included a cost example of the lamb rotis below, using New World’s online shopping site. In January New World, part of the Foodstuffs group, changed the promotion of the meal plan from “under $100” to “around $100”.

Foodstuffs head of public relations Emma Wooster said it made the change after consultation with its legal team to allow for food pricing fluctuations.

“Prices are extremely dynamic at the moment, food inflation is high and on top of that [Cyclone Gabrielle] has affected supply.”

Wooster said , “a staff member regularly shops the recipes to ensure the claims we are making are accurate, so we can update them accordingly.”

Stats NZ’s most recent figures showed annual price increases of 23% for produce and 12% for groceries. Key items in the New World meal plan were affected by these increases, including onions and eggs.

Pak’nSave is the only other supermarket with a weekly meal plan on its website, but doesn’t make any claims about how much it will cost.

Consumer NZ campaigns manager Jessica Walker said transparency was important. “Advertising something as being around $100, when in fact it is [averaging] $125, risks misleading consumers. 25% more is a significant difference.”

Cofounder of meal planning website MenuAid, Elise Hilliam​, says five meals for four people for under $100 was “absolutely possible”, by switching to vegetarian meals and having a good amount of pantry staples built up.

“An alternative would be to pick a central protein that's on special, as it's often the most expensive ingredient, and build your meals around that,” says Hilliam.

Nutritionist Nikki Hart is worried food prices will cause dietary issues as people scrimp to save.

“We’re going to see an increasing risk of micronutrient deficiencies because people are simply not going to be able to feed their families how they used to.”

New World’s Lamb roti with salad

$30.09 (to feed four)

400g lamb mince $13.20

Pams plain roti (contains 5 roti) $4.49

400g tinned tomatoes* $1.19

Meadow Fresh 100g sour cream $2.19

1 onion 63c

Half celery Approx $1.40*

Pams seasonal salad leaves $4.49*

Half cucumber $1.50

Two carrots $1

Not costed: cumin, oil, parsley, garlic.

*to be shared between this meal and another during the week.